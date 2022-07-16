"I can tell you" - Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid's transfer plans for the summer

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Los Blancos will not be making any new signings this summer. The record 14-time European champions have signed Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni in the ongoing transfer window.

At a press conference ahead of their pre-season tour to the United States, Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“I can tell you we won’t sign anyone. We’re fine as it is.”

The Italian spoke highly about Rudiger and Tchouameni. He expects the duo to play a key role next season once they have settled into their new surroundings. Ancelotti said:

"Tchouameni and Rudiger will bring a lot of quality to the squad. Rudiger is a great centre-back who can play in different positions, while Tchouameni is the same as a midfielder. He is younger but is already playing for the France national team."

He added:

"Competition in the squad is the key to success. They both only arrived today. Of course they’ll need some time to adapt but not too much since they have so much quality.”

Real Madrid will play three friendlies in US

Real Madrid will travel to the United States as part of the Soccer Champions Tour. Los Blancos' first pre-season game will be an El Clasico against FC Barcelona in Las Vegas on July 23.

This will be the second time an El Clasico game will take place in the United States. The previous clash took place in 2017 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which Barcelona won 3-2.

Ancelotti is looking forward to the game against the Blaugranaand will not be treating it as a mere friendly. He said:

“It’s never a friendly against Barcelona. The fact we face them early in the season is good too. We’ll both want to win this game here and put on a show, as Real Madrid vs Barcelona always is.”

Ancelotti's side will then take on Mexican side Club America in San Francisco on July 26. They will end their tour against Serie A giants Juventus on July 30 in Los Angeles.

Real Madrid will commence their 2022-23 season with the UEFA Super Cup against Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt on August 10.

