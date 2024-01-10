"I can think of two names that can do the job there" - Pundit names players Arsenal could sign to give them a chance to win the PL

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has urged Arsenal to sign a striker to keep their Premier League title charge going. He believes that the best options would be Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen, and they need to get it done.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pardew claimed that the January window is tough to sign the best players as the clubs will be reluctant to sell their star players. However, he wants them to make a move for Toney or Osimhen as he said:

"It is very, very difficult in this window because the cards are all held by the selling clubs. So I know from my history in January, it is very difficult to do any kind of business, any meaningful business. I look at Arsenal and I can think of two names that can do the job there."

He added:

"You've got Toney and you've got [Victor] Osimhen. Those two, definitely, give Arsenal a chance of winning the Premier League. But you are talking about £100m-plus for the boy out in Italy for sure, he'd probably be the best bet. And Toney? What are Brentford going to ask for him at this stage?"

Brentford are unwilling to sell their star player, and Thomas Frank has admitted that they will only consider astronomical bids. Chelsea and Manchester United also remain interested in the forward.

Arsenal told to sign former Chelsea star instead of Ivan Toney

While many pundits and fans have urged Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney, Chris Sutton believes it would not be a good move. He thinks that the Brentford star would not be fit enough after missing the last 8 months due to suspension, and has suggested them to sign former Chelsea star, Dominic Solanke.

He said on BBC:

"Brentford's Ivan Toney has been linked for a while, but he has not played for months because of his suspension. He will have been training, but how much match sharpness does he have? Arsenal are trying to win the title, so they haven't got time to wait for anyone to get up to speed. If we are looking at the names that are supposedly within their grasp, Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke stands out as the best candidate."

Solanke has scored 12 goals in 19 Premier League matches this season. He added another goal in the 3 Carabao Cup matches before they were eliminated.