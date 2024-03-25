"I can train anywhere and I have no problems" - Jose Mourinho provides update on future amid links to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Jose Mourinho has refused to rule out a return to Liga Portugal amid reports of interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. He added that there are no offers on his table right now and that he is waiting for them.

Speaking to the media while attending the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Mourinho revealed that he is keen on returning to the dugout in the summer. He said via GOAL:

"Zero news. I don't have a club, I'm free. But I want to work, in the summer I want to work. Never say no, especially in football. My life is football. I can train anywhere and I have no problems."

The manager has not returned to Portugal since leaving FC Porto for Chelsea in 2004. In a previous interview, Mourinho confirmed that he wants to work in Saudi Arabia. He was the manager of AS Roma in October when he said:

"I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don't know when, but I am pretty sure of it. No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this [working in Saudi Arabia]."

He added:

"Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there. Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately. The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing."

Jose Mourinho had offers from Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli but rejected them last summer as he wanted to star at AS Roma, where he was sacked in January.

Bayern Munich among clubs linked with Jose Mourinho

Bayern Munich board member Max Eberl has admitted that Jose Mourinho is among the managers they are looking to appoint in the summer. He claimed that there are over four names they are considering as Thomas Tuchel's replacement and said:

"There are more than four, but certainly not 40 names on it. It is our duty to think everything through – there are also unusual ideas on the list. We're exchanging ideas in order to get the best possible essence: We need and want to get to know people and their entourage. We want to identify a lot of things in advance and then hold the two or three final discussions at the end."

Jose Mourinho was also linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but the Portuguese manager is yet to receive an offer.