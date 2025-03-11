"I CANNOT DEFEND YOU ANYMORE!", "Should retire like right now" - Fans slam Liverpool star after UCL loss to PSG

Liverpool fans have been left incensed by striker Darwin Nunez's performance in the penalty shootout of their UEFA Champions League clash against PSG. The Reds suffered a shock home elimination after losing 4-1 on penalties against the French giants in the Round of 16.

Arne Slot started Diogo Jota up top as he did in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie at the Parc des Princes last week. The Portuguese forward struggled to get involved and was replaced by Nunez in the 73rd minute.

Although Nunez had provided the assist after being subbed on in Paris, he failed to make an impact in the second leg. The Uruguay international was the first to miss his kick when the game went to a shootout, allowing the French side to gain an advantage.

Liverpool fans were far from pleased with Nunez, who has had a number of questionable moments throughout this season, and made their feelings clear on X.

A fan expressed their frustration, pointing out that they are done defending the striker.

"GO RESILENCIA YUH MADA DARWIN NUNEZ. I CANNOT DEFEND YOU ANYMORE! I AM DONE", they wrote.

Here are more reactions from fans:

"Nunez was crap throughout. His pen miss inevitable. Just not good enough", a fan posted.

"Nunez you should retire like right now, you are an awful footballer", another wrote.

"Nunez is the worst thing in this Liverpool. He will miss in every possible way. It's absurd how he can call himself a striker. No way," a fan posted.

"I think Nunez himself knows time is up", another claimed.

"Tell Nunez to take the rest of the season off. He’s not needed. Come back for the parade, and he only gets to get on the bus coz of them 2 goals," a fan wrote.

Darwin Nunez completed just five of eight passes as he struggled to make an impact. He failed to attempt any shots or create any chances for the Reds and won just three of eight duels he competed in.

Liverpool crash out of UEFA Champions League to defiant PSG side

Liverpool were sent packing from the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage after a 4-1 defeat on penalties against PSG at Anfield. The Reds lost the second leg 1-0 after 120 minutes, with the game ending 1-1 on aggregate after their first leg win in Paris.

Ousmane Dembele continued his sensational form by opening the scoring for the French champions after just 12 minutes in Merseyside. Both sides had chances to add to the scoreline, but neither managed to do so over the next 108 minutes, leading to a penalty shootout.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero for Luis Enrique's side, saving the efforts of Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones in succession. France U-21 international Desire Doue scored the decisive penalty to send the Ligue 1 outfit into the quarterfinals.

