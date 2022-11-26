"I would not care" - Adrien Rabiot hints at rejecting move to Manchester United in the summer

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has opened up about his failed move to Manchester United in the summer. The France international has reaffirmed his commitment to the Serie A outfit and claims he does not regret his decision.

Before the summer transfer window closed, Manchester United expressed an interest in securing Rabiot's services. Sky Sports reported that the club and the player even had an agreement in principle.

However, the transfer never materialized due to the Juventus midfielder's wage demands. Manchester United shifted their focus towards then-Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, who they subsequently signed in a deal worth £70m.

Rabiot has now shared his thoughts on the failed transfer in an interview with ESPN. When asked whether he regretted not moving to Old Trafford in the summer, the Frenchman said:

"In the end, once it was clear I would not go to United, I focused straight back on Juventus to give everything I had. I didn't want people to doubt my commitment or to think that because I could have left for United, I would not care anymore."

Rabiot also spoke about his Juventus contract, which is set to expire in June 2023 and added:

"I am out of contract in June, and I don't want people to think that I am not committed or invested at Juve this season."

Rabiot has registered 11 Serie A appearances for Juventus this campaign, scoring three goals and providing two assists. The Frenchman has also made five UEFA Champions League appearances, recording two goals.

Netherlands star told to snub Liverpool to join Manchester United

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has urged Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo to join Manchester United despite interest from the Reds.

ESPN (via HITC) reported earlier this month that the Merseyside outfit have joined the Red Devils in the race to sign the PSV Eindhoven star. The Dutch winger's talents have not gone unnoticed as he continues to perform at the highest level.

Gakpo scored in both of the Netherlands' FIFA World Cup fixtures this year, further cementing his place among Europe's top talents.

While Liverpool have registered an interest, Collymore believes the Dutch forward will be a better fit for Manchester United or Arsenal. He said:

“I wouldn’t say Liverpool on the basis that Luis Diaz and Fabio Carvalho both come from the left which is where Cody Gakpo often pops up. Plus, Liverpool also have Darwin Nunez, who operates down the centre. I really like him but I could see him being a better fit at Man United or Arsenal.”

