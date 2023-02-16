"I don't care much" – Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti issues blunt verdict on star's contract situation

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shed light on Marco Asensio's contract situation following his team's recent 4-0 La Liga win over Elche.

Los Blancos closed the gap at the top of the 2022-23 La Liga table to eight points after registering an easy win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (February 15).

Asensio opened the scoring in the eighth minute of the contest before Karim Benzema converted two penalties. Luka Modric bagged the fourth goal in the 80th minute.

During a post-match interaction with AS, Ancelotti was asked whether Asensio would be extending his stay at Real Madrid. He responded:

"He looks good to me. I don't know if he will stay with us or not. He may or may not stay, I don't know, I don't care much. We have a very important challenge in La Liga this season. The important thing is that he is contributing, just like last year. Let him continue like this, and the club will make the most appropriate decision for everyone."

Asensio, 27, has been a hot topic since last summer considering his contract is set to expire this June. Jorge Mendes, the star's agent, reportedly offered his services to the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, AC Milan, and AS Roma last summer.

According to Mirror, Asensio's representatives visited London earlier this month to hold talks with Arsenal and other Premier League outfits. The Mallorca academy graduate is believed to be aiming to secure a four-year contract and a wage higher than his current salary at Real Madrid, which is reportedly around £120,000-per-week.

Overall, the three-time UEFA Champions League winner has scored 53 goals and contributed 29 assists in 262 appearances for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid eyeing big-money transfer for 22-year-old breakout Serie A star: Reports

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with the intention of snapping him up. The La Liga giants are keen to break Napoli's record fee to team the promising Georgian up with 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.

However, Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis could prove to be a headache for the Santiago Bernabeu side due to his tough negotiating tactics. The Serie A leaders are expected to demand a transfer fee of over €100 million for the wide forward's much-coveted signature.

Kvaratskhelia, 22, has emerged as one of the best offensive prospects in Europe in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since joining the Gli Azzurri from Dinamo Batumi for €10 million last summer, he has netted 11 goals and contributed 14 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

