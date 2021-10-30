"I don't care" - PSG superstar Neymar on being unfazed by criticism, says those outside the pitch don't know what happens on it

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar said he is experienced enough not to care about the criticism directed towards him.

Neymar and his team-mates overcame a sturdy Lille side on Friday night in Ligue 1 to remain at the top of the table.

Paris Saint-Germain have come under a bit of criticism this season despite their impressive start in Ligue 1.

Get French Football News @GFFN



"I am my biggest critic."

bit.ly/3bnNUMb Neymar speaks in the wake of PSG's comeback win over Lille and reacts to recent criticism:"I am my biggest critic." Neymar speaks in the wake of PSG's comeback win over Lille and reacts to recent criticism:"I am my biggest critic."bit.ly/3bnNUMb

Neymar, who has scored just one goal in the league so far, explained that he is his biggest critic and that he doesn’t care about the outside noise.

"Criticism is normal. I have been playing professional football for 15 years and I don't care. The most important critic is me. I have to know what I do on the pitch for my team. Those who are outside don't know what happens inside. They don't know what we're doing. But that's fine. I'm still the same. The same as always,” Neymar said after the game against Lille.

Neymar says PSG fought until the end

Ligue 1 holders Lille are not as strong as they were last season as they sold several key players over the summer. However, they put in a good display against the Parisians.

After trailing to a Jonathan David goal, PSG rallied late in the game to win 2-1 thanks to strikes from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria.

The Parisians have made a habit of coming back from behind to win games, and Neymar said it was important they fought until the end against Lille.

"It was a very difficult game. We knew that this team were going to make it difficult for us. They are good, but we fought until the end and we found the goals. Good team effort. I am very happy for the victory," Neymar said.

PSG have a tricky away game against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, and they will hope to put in a more convincing display.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Neymar and co. are currently top of Group A, and a win would put them in a good position to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Edited by Arvind Sriram