"I don't care about Ronny" - Manchester United fans come up with new Cristiano Ronaldo chant following his unceremonious exit

Manchester United fans have come up with a brutal new chant for Cristiano Ronaldo following his exit from the club last month.

The Portugal icon conducted an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan in November and the comments were made public just days before the 2022 FIFA World Cup started. Expectedly, the club and the player decided to part ways by mutual consent.

However, to many, it felt like Cristiano Ronaldo forced a premature exit, with his original contract set to expire at the end of the season. Nevertheless, his comments towards present and former Manchester United personnel, especially manager Erik ten Hag, did not sit right with fans.

The result was a glaring divide between the Red Devils faithful and a player they have regarded as a certified club legend for a decade and a half.

United fans made their feelings towards the former Real Madrid forward clear with a new chant during the club's EFL Cup tie against Burnley on 21 December.

A video posted on TikTok captioned 'bye bye Ronaldo' captured the Old Trafford faithful singing (h/t talkSPORT):

"I don’t care about Ronnie, Ronnie doesn’t care about me. All I care about is MUFC."

United comfortably beat Burnley 2-0 at Old Trafford with goals from Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen. Ronaldo, meanwhile, is currently a free agent and is struggling to find a club that is playing in this season's UEFA Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and is expected to sign a contract until 2025 with them.

Bundesliga club chief makes surprise admission about former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Eintracht Frankfurt president Axel Hellmann recently confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to the Bundesliga club this summer.

He told DAZN (h/t Marca):

"He was even offered to us. I have the feeling he was offered to every Champions League club."

As it turned out, the Portuguese forward stayed at Manchester United and made his debut in the UEFA Europa League, a situation he was evidently desperate to avoid. This highlights the fall from grace he has witnessed in recent months.

Having finished as Manchester United's top scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 across competitions, there were massive expectations from Cristiano Ronaldo under Ten Hag. However, the Dutch boss did not trust him to the same extent as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did.

Ronaldo made just four Premier League starts this term before leaving the club - a statistic virtually unacceptable for a player of his status and standing.

