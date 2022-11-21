“I am certain because I was a teammate with some players from France” – Ex-Uruguay star claims some players of France’s FIFA World Cup squad are happy with Benzema’s withdrawal

Former Uruguay defender Diego Lugano believes that some of France's players will be happy with Karim Benzema's withdrawal from the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The Real Madrid forward is the current holder of the Ballon d'Or award after a stunning last year with his club.

He was expected to play an important role in Qatar but he has been forced out due to a thigh injury, which could be a massive blow for France. However, Lugano has said (via AS):

"I am certain, because I was a teammate with some players from France, who are very happy with the departure of Benzema."

France coach Didier Deschamps also spoke about the prolific forward as he told the media:

"If Benzema will be replaced? No. Benzema's loss is a strong blow. Karim had done everything. He was in session and with an almost innocuous gesture... He had already played games before."

He added:

"Everything was under control, he was one step ahead further as in the case of Varane. He was not even in an acceleration. The tests have unfortunately confirmed an injury that is too big in relation to the deadlines that await us."

Deschamps hasn't brought in anyone to replace Benzema for their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. Explaining his decision, the French manager said:

"Why didn't I want to replace Benzema? Because it was my decision, simply. Yes, there will be enough players. In training, unfortunately it can happen that he gets injured. It's never the right time. Everything had been done right. It's not a relapse. Unfortunately, he has an injury."

He added:

"We had already lost Christopher and everyone was very sad. Now, it's Karim. He's gone.Varane will be available for Tuesday against Australia."

Benzema has also been sporadic for his club side Real Madrid this season due to multiple injury issues. He played only 12 games across competitions, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga spoke about Karim Benzema's withdrawal from France's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

France striker withdrew from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga recently spoke about his Real Madrid and international teammate Benzema's withdrawal from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He told the media (via GFFN):

"I didn’t see him leave training. It was during the match. Then he went to go off for tests, but it was late and we all went to bed. We heard the news the next morning. It hurts but our objective doesn’t change. We have a match coming very soon, and if we get hung up on it, it could be difficult."

Les Bleus will begin their World Cup campaign in Qatar against Australia tomorrow (November 22).

