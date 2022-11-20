“I would certainly like to see him play for PSG" - Ex-France manager says superstar forward is as good as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Former France manager Raymond Domenech has waxed lyrical about Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, comparing him to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Salah has made a name for himself in the world of football since leaving his homeland of Egypt in 2012. His performances for Liverpool have seen him become one of the best players in the world.

Having scored 175 goals in 275 matches, the forward is the Reds' ninth top scorer of all time. He has notably helped the club win seven trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Salah also has a plethora of accolades to his name, including two African Footballer of the Year awards. He was placed fifth in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings behind Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski.

Hailing Salah as a world-class player, Domenech admitted that he would like to see the Liverpool man join PSG. The former France manager also claimed that the 30-year-old is on the same level as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. He told Egyptian television channel MBC Masr [via King Fut]:

“If we talk about Mohamed Salah, I can only say he is world-class. All the awards that Salah won are fully deserved. It is unfortunate that he will not participate in the 2022 World Cup. I would certainly like to see him play for Paris Saint-Germain."

"A player with this mentality pushes the team forward and is a huge addition. He is on a level that only Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe reached and he embodies what every coach wishes for in a player and will add so much to French football."

While Domenech wants to see Salah join PSG, it remains to be seen if such a move is possible. The Egyptian is currently contracted to Liverpool until 2025, by when he will be 33 years old.

Salah is among the top players who are not in Qatar as Egypt failed to qualify for this year's FIFA World Cup.

PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe begin World Cup campaign this week

Both Argentina and France will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on Tuesday (22nd November). La Albiceleste will face Saudi Arabia in their opener, while Les Bleus will take on Australia.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi's side will also face Mexico and Poland in their group. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe's France will lock horns with Denmark and Tunisia in the first round, along with Australia.

Poll : 0 votes