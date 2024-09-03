"I would not change it for anything" - Luis Suarez names 'most beautiful' moment of his career as he announces international retirement

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez announced his international retirement in a press conference on Monday, September 2. The tricky forward is in Uruguay for the country's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Venezuela.

The Inter Miami star made his international debut back in February 2007, playing in Uruguay's 3-1 win against Colombia. Incidentally, he received his marching orders in the 85th minute after getting a second yellow for dissent. Suarez has had a spectacular international career since that, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer for La Celeste with 69 goals in 142 appearances.

In the press conference, he pointed out the 2011 Copa America as his favourite memory with the national team. He opened the scoring in the final as Uruguay beat Paraguay 3-0 to win their 15th Copa America title and their first in 16 years.

"I was lucky to win many titles in my career, but I would not change the Copa America title for anything in the world," Suarez said.

At the 2011 edition, the forward, who scored four goals and provided two assists, was awarded the MVP of the tournament.

"That Copa America trophy in 2011 was the most beautiful moment I experienced in my career as a professional player. I would not change it for anything and look, I won a lot of other things," he added.

Suarez played in five Copa Americas for Uruguay - 2011, 2016, 2019, 2021, and 2024. His last appearance at the tournament saw him score a penalty in the shootout to help his team beat Canada for the third place earlier this summer.

"The decision was not easy" - Luis Suarez

An emotional Luis Suarez highlighted how difficult the decision to retire from the national team was. He stressed that at his age of 37, it would be difficult to play in the next World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in 2026 in North America.

"I am 37 years old and I know that it is very difficult to get to the next World Cup. It comforts me a lot that I can retire and not for my injuries to retire me, or to stop being called up," Luis Suarez admitted.

He stated that he is at peace with the decision as he always gave it his all for his side.

"For me individually, it is very helpful for me to want to take that step aside and feel ready. It is difficult because the decision was not easy," Suarez said. "But I go with the peace of mind that until the last game I gave my all, and that the flame did not burn out slowly and that is why I made the decision that it should be now."

The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward, who is playing for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami, played an integral role in his first FIFA World Cup tournament. Back in 2010, Suarez helped Uruguay reach the semi-final, a journey which saw him sent-off in the quarter-final.

In the last minute of extra time, with the score tied at 1-1, he intentionally used his hands to block Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan's goal-bound shot. Although he was sent off, Suarez had the last laugh as Gyan missed the resulting penalty, with Uruguay winning 4-2 in the shootout.

It was a decision he calls the 'best save of the tournament'.

