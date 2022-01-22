"I can't change myself" - Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka insists he won't shy away from taking risks despite sending off against Liverpool

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has defended the horror tackle that earned him a red card in the Gunners’ first leg Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Xhaka was sent off in the first half following a dangerous challenge on Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, but the Gunners held on for a draw.

Liverpool eventually emerged winners over the two legs after a clinical display at the Emirates this past Thursday.

The red card against Liverpool was the fifth time Xhaka was given his marching orders in Arsenal colors.

The midfielder explained that while he needs to improve, he can’t change his style of play. Xhaka told Sky Sports:

"It's not like I'm planning this. It's not like I'm doing this on purpose. But sometimes, I am in a position where I have to take a 50:50. It's risky, of course. Now people will say, 'Yeah, but why do you always [take] risks?'

"This is who I am. I can't change myself from today to tomorrow. Of course, I need to improve and I know I need to improve. But in this moment, if Jota takes the ball and he scores, they will say again, 'Why didn't you stop him?' Now, I stop him, they say, 'Why do you get the red card?”

Arsenal feeling the heat due to their discipline on the pitch

The Gunners have several players unavailable due to injuries and the AFCON, so Granit Xhaka’s sending off has hurt them on the pitch.

The Switzerland international missed the second leg against Liverpool and will be unavailable for two more games.

Thomas Partey compounded matters with his sending off against Liverpool in the second leg, so he too will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Burnley.

Arsenal’s depth in the midfield department has been stretched in recent weeks, so their clash against bottom-club Burnley will not be straight-forward.

The Gunners, who were able to postpone their fixture against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday, will have to face the Clarets at home on Sunday.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the league table, but should they win on Sunday and other results go their way, they will return to the top four.

