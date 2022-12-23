"I have chatted with him" - Allan Saint-Maximin wants Liverpool target to reject move to Anfield and move to Newcastle United

Allan Saint-Maximin has urged compatriot Marcus Thuram to reject Liverpool and move to Newcastle United. The Frenchman is heading into the final months of his contract at Borussia Mönchengladbach and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Thuram has attracted interest from several clubs around Europe, and Liverpool are reported to be among them by Fussball Transfers.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has reported that the Frenchman could make his decision next month when he is free to hold talks with clubs.

"Well done Maxi!" 🤣🤣Eddie Howe reacts to Allan Saint-Maximin saying he hopes #NUFC sign his friend Marcus Thuram

Speaking to Shields Gazette, Saint-Maximin has admitted he wants to play with Thuram at St. James' Park. The pacy winger claims he knows the Mönchengladbach well and has urged him to reject all offers and head to Newcastle United. He said:

"He is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here [to Newcastle]. I was so happy for him [to play at the World Cup]. Yeah, I will be honest, I have chatted with him. For me, he's a great player. I've known this guy a long time. I've been playing football with him when I was very young. I know all his family. He has great parents. He's an incredible guy."

Thuram has played 119 games for the German club, contributing 41 goals and 26 assists.

Arsenal urged to sign Liverpool and Newcastle United target

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to make a move for Thuram in the January transfer window. The pundit believes the Frenchman would be a brilliant replacement for Gabriel Jesus, who is out for the next three months due to a knee injury.

Allan Saint-Maximin on #NUFC linked striker Marcus Thuram: "He's a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here."

Speaking on the Highbury Squad podcast, Campbell said:

"I think he could be a good addition as someone who can play across the front and someone who can give us a bit of physical presence up there. Although Eddie [Nketiah] has been working on his physique and looks a bit stronger, [Thuram is] somebody who is bigger, stronger, somebody more physical."

He added:

"He will keep defences on their toes, that's for sure. It will be a fair deal because it will be pretty cheap because he has only got six months left on his contract, so it could be a good deal."

Liverpool are also without a star player for the next three months, with Luis Diaz ruled out due to an injury. The Colombian rejoined training earlier this month but had to undergo surgery immediately.

