"I was a Chelsea fan growing up" - Manchester United star reveals he grew up supporting current Premier League leaders

Jadon Sancho has admitted he grew up supporting Chelsea. The Manchester United star scored on Sunday against the Blues at Stamford Bridge to give them the lead in the 1-1 draw.

The Englishman has never been in the Chelsea academy since he started off at Watford, before moving to Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. Last summer, he was linked with the Blues and Manchester United but it was the Red Devils who eventually signed him a year later.

An old clip has now been dug out by talkSPORT in which Sancho admitted he was a Chelsea fan. The Manchester United star was with the England national team when he was quizzed about his favorite player and said:

"I'd probably say Frank Lampard. I was a Chelsea fan growing up, I can't lie! Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard were my favourite players at the time. I just love Frank Lampard and how he played his game; he was so direct and so composed on the ball. I like things like that."

The comments added fuel to the fire back then and reports emerged that Sancho was keen to join Chelsea. However, the Blues did not make an official approach to sign him and instead went for other options.

Manchester United caretaker Michael Carrick on Sancho's goal vs Chelsea

Jadon Sancho silenced Stamford Bridge on Sunday after he scored from a Jorginho mistake. The goal came against the run of play and the Chelsea midfielder took a bad touch, letting the Manchester United star and Marcus Rashford through in a 2v1 situation with Edouard Mendy.

Speaking about the goal, Carrick said:

"It looks quite easy and straightforward when you see the camera and two of them are hunting down the goalkeeper but actually there's a lot of time to think and there's a bit of a cat and mouse with the goalkeeper… does Jadon go too early? I've seen them situations being made a mess of at times. He kept his head, made his decision and delayed a bit. You get your rewards"

The goal was Sancho's first in the Premier League for Manchester United and it coming against the side he supported will forever be a moment to remember for the Englishman.

