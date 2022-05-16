"I was being clear and honest" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hits back at Antonio Conte's comments about him after North London derby

Mikel Arteta has hit back at Spurs boss Antonio Conte following his comments about him after Arsenal's3-0 loss in the North London derby.

The race for the fourth spot has been thoroughly contested throughout the season. The outcome of the North London derby meant that the race could continue until the final matchday.

Spurs secured three crucial points at the expense of their local rivals Arsenal but Mikel Arteta was far from happy with the performance of referee Paul Tierney.

The Spanish manager accused the officials of killing the game and claimed he would be banned by the Football Association if he gave his honest verdict on the decision.

Antonio Conte did not take Arteta's comments too well and advised the Arsenal boss to complain less and focus more on his team. The Italian said, as quoted by The Metro:

"I listened to him complain a lot. I think he has to focus more on his team and not to complain."

"He has to focus more on his work and be calm. He has to continue to work because he’s very good. But to hear a coach complain all the time is not good."

Arteta has now responded to Conte's remarks about him and has insisted that he tries not to complain and be honest. He said, as quoted by The Metro:

"What I have tried to do I think in three years here is not make any complaints. I have no complaint and I didn’t complain on Thursday. I just said I could not give a clear assessment on what I thought about the game. And that’s it."

He added:

"Whatever we do we will try to defend the club in the right way, like we have always tried to do. The other night I tried to do it as well. That was not trying to affect anybody. But I was being clear and honest. I think that is my job and my responsibility when I talk on behalf of the club to express how we feel. And if I cannot do it, I prefer not to."

Can Arsenal clinch the final Champions League spot?

Arsenal currently trail Spurs by two points but have a game in hand which means they still have their fate in their own hands.

Two wins in two games ensures that the Emirates will have Champions League football next season.

However, with games against Newcastle United and Everton remaining, the job for the Gunners will be far from a straightforward affair.

