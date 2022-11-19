"I don't close the door on anyone" - Former Barcelona player is ready to join Real Madrid

Former Barcelona youth star Arnau Martinez has refused to close the door on a transfer to Real Madrid despite his Blaugrana link.

Martinez joined Barcelona's La Masia in 2010 and remained in their ranks for six years. He represented CE L'Hospitalet for two years before eventually joining Girona FC in 2018.

The defender rose through the ranks at Girona and made his senior debut in their 2-0 Copa del Rey win against Gimnastica Segoviana in 2020. He has since made 74 appearances across all competitions for the club, contributing towards 14 goals in the process.

Martinez's performances for the Blanquivermells have seen him become a man in demand. It is worth noting that Barcelona themselves have been credited with an interest in re-signing him.

As he continues to grow in stature, the 19-year-old has expressed his desire to play for the 'best' teams. With a top transfer on his mind, he is not even ruling out the possibility of joining Real Madrid in the future. He told Spanish sports daily Diario AS:

"I don't close the door on anyone. What I want is to compete in the best way in the best team that I can, be it Madrid, Barca or another team."

Martinez also admitted that he is flattered to be linked with a move back to Camp Nou, but insisted that he is not sure about the Catalans' interest. He said:

"It's a compliment to be associated with such a big club. But I don't know if everything they say is true or false."

Martinez, who helped Girona earn La Liga promotion last season, has made 11 top-flight appearances for them this term. He found the back of the net twice and provided one assist in those matches.

The teenager can notably operate both as a right-back and as a centre-back. He is also said to have a €20 million release clause in his contract with Girona.

Barcelona lead Real Madrid in La Liga

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have made strong starts to their seasons in La Liga. The El Clasico giants have yet again placed themselves as the favorites to win the league this campaign.

The Catalans currently sit atop the league table with 37 points to their name so far. They have won 12, drawn one and lost one of their 14 matches in La Liga.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are placed second in the standings, two points behind the Blaugrana. They have won 11, drawn two and lost one of their 14 games so far.

