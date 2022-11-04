Barcelona highly interested in signing 19-year-old defender with €20 million release clause: Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing 19-year-old Girona right-back Arnau Martinez, as reported by Spanish publication ARA.

The youngster has a €20 million release clause in his deal with Girona, which Barca are reportedly considering triggering. The right-back position has emerged as the most unstable position in Xavi Hernandez's side this campaign.

The Blaugrana have played 12 La Liga games and six Champions League games so far this campaign. In those 18 games, as many as five players have been deployed at right-back.

Hector Bellerin, Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and even Alejandro Balde have been played in the position by Xavi. Kounde and Araujo are both central defenders by trade while Balde is a left-back.

The report claims that Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez had set his sights on Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta in the summer. However, the Spaniard ended up signing a new deal with the Blues, with the Blaugrana prioritizing other areas.

Villarreal defender Juan Foyth was also identified by the Catalan giants as a target but he was too expensive.

Bellerin was, therefore, snapped up on a free transfer on a one-year deal. The former Arsenal full-back has started just three games in a Barca shirt so far as he has been struggling with a calf injury. Bellerin is not seen as a long-term solution for the Blaugrana.

The report claims that Xavi will be in touch with Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany to discuss potential targets during the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Girona defender Arnau Martinez is believed to be a player Barcelona are keeping tabs on. The youngster is capable of playing either as a right-back or as a centre-back and also started his career at La Masia.

Spain manager Luis Enrique has named the youngster in his preliminary squad for the World Cup, which shows how highly he is rated in Spain. The right0back has already made 71 appearances for Girona till date, scoring five goals and providing eight assists.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has announced retirement

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique shocked many by announcing his retirement from the game. The Blaugrana legend will play his last game on Saturday (5 November) against Almeria at Camp Nou.

Pique has been immense for both Barcelona and Spain over the years. During his time at Camp Nou, he made 615 appearances, scoring 53 goals and providing 15 assists. The center-back has won three Champions League trophies, eight La Liga titles, and seven Copa Del Reys with the Blaugrana.

The Spaniard also earned 102 caps for Spain and was a key part of the Spanish side that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 UEFA European Championship.

