"I was close to joining three different clubs" - Saudi Pro League star admits he was 'very close' to Arsenal or Barcelona last summer

Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves has admitted that he was close to joining Arsenal and Barcelona last summer. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder was keen on a switch from the Molineux and given his growing reputation, several clubs were linked with a transfer for the player.

He finally signed for Al Hilal for a fee of £47 million, with the player now revealing how his other moves never materialized. Neves told SPORT (via Barca Universal):

“I was close to joining three different clubs, which never happened. I got frustrated and decided to join Al Hilal. I didn’t want to mention any names, but one of the clubs was Barcelona. I was very close to joining them, same with Arsenal.”

Barcelona and Arsenal have both signed new holding midfielders for this season. While the Gunners shelled out a club record fee of £105m (including add-ons) for West Ham United skipper Declan Rice, Barcelona opted to bring on Oriol Romeu from Girona for a reported fee of £2.9m.

Neves has made 28 appearances for the Saudi Pro League side, registering four goals and six assists. He has helped his team to the top of the standings with 59 points after 21 games, eight ahead of second-placed Al Nassr.

Rio Ferdinand believes Mikel Arteta will leave Arsenal if Manchester United come calling

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand believes Man United can poach Mikel Arteta from Arsenal if they wish for it.

He told FIVE:

"Arteta would leave Arsenal to come to Man United, 100 per cent. No-one is saying it’s happening, but if Man United, in their wildest dreams, said ‘do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you’, or Erik ten Hag has been poached by Bayern Munich, and he goes there, and Man United say ‘right, top of our list, Mikel Arteta. Arteta is going in (to Arsenal) and saying ‘listen lads, it’s been emotional, but I’ve got to move and got to go."

Arsenal are currently third in the league with 58 points after 26 games, two behind leaders Liverpool. United are sixth in the table with 44 points after 26 games.