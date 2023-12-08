"I don't have a clue what to expect from Chelsea here" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Everton vs Chelsea

BBC pundit and former Blackburn Rovers forward Chris Sutton has predicted a draw when Chelsea play Everton in the Premier League this weekend. The two teams will clash at Goodison Park on Sunday, December 10.

The Blues are currently 10th in the standings with only 19 points from 15 matches, having endured an inconsistent start to the campaign. They have won two and lost two of their last five games, while also drawing 4-4 with Manchester City in an instant Premier League classic during this run.

The Toffees, meanwhile, are out of the relegation zone despite suffering a 10-point deduction for breaches of the league's financial rules. They are 17th with 10 points, one clear of Luton Town in 18th, and have won three of their last five matches, drawing and losing once apiece.

Despite the gap in their positions in the table, Sutton stated that he simply doesn't know what to expect from Chelsea due to their inconsistency. Given Everton's recent form, the 1994-95 Premier League winner with Blackburn predicted a 1-1 draw on Sunday. He wrote in his prediction column for the BBC:

"What a job Sean Dyche is doing at Everton. His side are out of the relegation zone after beating Newcastle on Thursday, and they would be above Chelsea if not for their 10-point deduction.

"The challenge for Everton here is similar to the one Aston Villa face against Arsenal - they need to follow up an impressive performance in midweek - but which Chelsea will turn up to try and stop them?"

Sutton added:

"Mauricio Pochettino's side were all over the place against Manchester United, but at least they carried a threat despite losing that game. I don't mind admitting I don't have a clue what to expect from Chelsea here, but they actually haven't lost two consecutive games all season, so I might as well go for that run to continue."

As the footballer-turned-pundit noted, the visitors will enter this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Manchester United. Scott McTominay scored either side of half-time for the Red Devils, while Cole Palmer netted an equalizer for the Blues in the 45th minute.

Everton, meanwhile, thrashed Newcastle United 3-0 at Goodison Park in their last game, scoring thrice after the 75th minute. Goals from Dwight McNeil (79'), Abdoulaye Doucoure (86') and Beto (90+6') gave them a brilliant victory over the Magpies, who were unbeaten in three coming into the game.

Chelsea beat Everton in this fixture last season

Chelsea and Everton clashed twice in the Premier League last season. The Blues won once, while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

The two teams first met at Goodison Park in August last year. On that occasion, the visitors eked out a 1-0 victory courtesy of Jorginho's penalty in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Chelsea were notably managed by Thomas Tuchel back then and played under three more managers during the campaign before Mauricio Pochettino's arrival. Meanwhile, the Toffees were overseen by Frank Lampard, who returned to Stamford Bridge in the final stages of last season in an interim role.

The two teams clashed once again in March this year, with Graham Potter on the sideline for the Blues, while Everton were managed by current boss Sean Dyche.

Joao Felix, on loan from Atletico Madrid, gave the hosts the lead in the 52nd minute, but Abdoulaye Doucoure equalized for the visitors 17 minutes later. Kai Havertz then handed Chelsea the lead with a 76th-minute penalty, but Ellis Simms' strike 13 minutes later saw an entertaining game end 2-2.