"I don't have a clue what to expect from them" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea

Chris Sutton reckons Chelsea will endure more frustration against Bournemouth on Sunday (September 17) and won't beat the Cherries.

The Blues have made a dismal start to the season following a disastrous 2022-23 campaign. Mauricio Pochettino's side have suffered two defeats in four games including a shock 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The west Londoners face a Bournemouth side that have started their campaign in equally disappointing form. They have two defeats and drawn twice under new manager Andoni Iraola.

Despite this, Sutton doesn't think Chelsea will win away at the Vitality as he's having a hard time judging Pochettino's Blues. He told the BBC:

"It's so hard to predict what Chelsea are going to do at the moment. I don't have a clue what to expect from them, because even if they play well they don't seem able to take their chances."

Sutton was surprised to see the Cherries earn a draw against Brentford last time out. He claims that the verdict is still out on the style of play that Iraola is trying to implement:

"Bournemouth surprised me last time out, when they picked up a point at Brentford. I'm still not clear about the way they are trying to play under Andoni Iraola, and they still haven't won in the league this season."

The Premier League legend concluded by predicting a draw between the two sides:

"I don't see that changing against Chelsea but this one kind of smells like a draw to me. Prediction: 1-1."

Pochettino will be eager for his side to bounce back from their defeat to Forest with a win against Bournemouth. The Blues made plenty of changes to their squad this summer, securing the signings of Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez, and Axel Disasi. But, there has yet to be the improvement many anticipated from last season when they finished 12th in the league.

Asmir Begovic slams Chelsea's transfer policy for targeting players with potential

The Blues owners have come under criticism.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has hit out at the club's ownership for their transfer strategy opining that they have got it wrong. The Blues' new owners have spent over £900 million on new signings since they took over from Roman Abramovich in May 2022.

12 players came through the Stamford Bridge door this summer including the British transfer signing of Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Ecuadorian cost £115 million after a long-winded pursuit.

Begovic reckons the west Londoners aren't buying world-class players but young talent with potential. He told Byline:

“What has happened to Chelsea FC? I remember being in the dressing room being around players, world class, world class; world class, buying from Real Madrid, buying from Barcelona, buying from Bayern Munich, it’s like, buying from Brighton and buying potential players."

The Telegraph reports that the Blues' transfer policy this summer was not to sign players over 25. This has seen them pass up on many talents including James Maddison who has gone on to shine for London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.