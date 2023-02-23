"I would have no clue" – Glen Johnson makes prediction for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has expressed his opinion on his former club's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (26 February).

The Blues are currently on a four-match winless streak in the Premier League with their last league win coming against Crystal Palace in January. The west London outfit are 10th in the table with just 31 points from 23 games.

Spurs, on the other hand, are currently struggling to find consistency in the league with three victories and three losses in their last six games. Antonio Conte's side are in fourth place with 42 points from 24 matches.

When asked to predict the result of Chelsea's upcoming away clash against an erratic Tottenham Hotspur side, Johnson told OLBG:

"Tottenham Hotspur are a tough team to predict results for because one day they look like a title-challenging team and then the next week, they look like a totally different team. Chelsea will be looking at Son Heung-min and hoping he's not back scoring goals again, otherwise they will be in serious trouble. If I had to bet on it, I would have no clue who to go for this time. It's an unpredictable game."

Graham Potter's side are unbeaten in eight Premier League games against Spurs, registering six wins and two draws in their last eight. The first fixture between the two sides at Stamford Bridge ended 2-2 in August last year.

After Kalidou Koulibaly opened the scoring with a superb volley in the 19th minute, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leveled things in the 68th minute. Reece James put his side ahead nine minutes later before Harry Kane outjumped the entire Blues' defence to head in an injury-time equalizer.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in race to rope in Premier League teenager: Reports

As per The Sun, Chelsea are monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson's development at the Amex Stadium. Both Blues head coach Graham Potter and director of global talent and transfers Paul Winstanley are admirers of the promising two-cap Ireland attacker.

Tottenham are also keeping tabs on Ferguson, who is viewed as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane by the north London side.

Both the Blues and Spurs are currently weighing up a summer transfer for Ferguson, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Amex Stadium.

Ferguson, 18, has emerged as one of the most promising attackers in the Premier League in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has started six out of his 11 matches so far, registering four goals and three assists.

