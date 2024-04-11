"I don't have a clue what to go for here" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Chelsea vs Everton

Chris Sutton has predicted a 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Everton in their Premier League clash on Monday, April 15.

In his column for the BBC, Sutton stated that Chelsea have a tendency to shoot themselves in the foot, which is bound to happen once again. While the Blues are on a seven-game unbeaten run, the pundit pointed out that four of those results have been draws.

Sutton wrote:

"As usual with Chelsea, I don't have a clue what to go for here. If you look back at their results then they are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league but they have drawn four of those matches because they always seem to shoot themselves in the foot. Everton beat Mauricio Pochettino's side at Goodison Park in December but only got their first league win of 2024 last week. Beating Burnley was massive for them, but they need to follow that up by getting something at Stamford Bridge. Chèlsea are still a developing team so I am going to go with the Toffees to take a point."

Leyton Orient fan and actor Daniel Mays was making his predictions along with Sutton on BBC this week and he has backed Mauricio Pochettino's side to win 2-1.

After edging past Manchester United 4-3 in a seven goal thriller last week, the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by 20th placed Sheffield United.

Florent Malouda wants consistency at Chelsea

Former Chelsea midfielder Florent Malouda has stated that the Blues players lack confidence and their lack of consistency has cost them points. He believes that one mistake shakes the whole team up, and the chaos eats them up.

Malouda told Gambling Zone:

"What we're seeing at Chelsea this season is a lack of consistency, not just over the course of the season, but over the course of the same game! When you watch Chelsea, sometimes you think that you're watching a team that is capable of scoring four goals in the first half, that everything is going well. I was at Stamford Bridge watching the Leicester game in the FA Cup, Chelsea were playing with a lot of intensity, and everything looked brilliant until it wasn't. It only takes one mistake to knock the confidence out of this Chelsea team and then the chaos starts."

Malouda added that Enzo Fernandez has taken responsibility on some occasions but wants more from the Argentine midfielder.

Poll : Who will come out victorious at Stamford Bridge? Chelsea Everton 0 votes View Discussion