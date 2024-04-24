“I would come for free, do not suffer” - Guardiola makes big claim on Barcelona return, but sets one condition

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that he could return to Barcelona, but it would not be as a coach.

The Spanish tactician spent four years coaching the Blaugrana's senior team, winning the two La Liga and Champions League trophies each, among other honors. Stating that he would come back as club president for free, Guardiola told Aitana Bonmati in the ‘Aitana Bonmati Conca' documentary (via GOAL):

"I would come for free, do not suffer. It would not be an economic question. But that there will be a problem that I must tell you: I will be there president and I will be the one who will sign you as sporting director."

Bonmati responded by saying:

"I like to command and it is poor to advance that there are still few women in positions in command. Maybe when you stop coaching at the age of 80."

Cutting Bonmati short, the Cityzens boss said:

"Dont worry, I have no intention of coaching till 80. We'll see who signs who."

Currently, Guardiola is contracted with Manchester City till the summer of 2025. Although his side are out of the Champions League this season, the Manchester outfit could still win the FA Cup and the Premier League.

They're in the FA Cup final and are third in the league standings, four points behind leaders Arsenal, who have played two games more.

Pep Guardiola names manager who should replace Xavi at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has named Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as the man who should replace Xavi at Barcelona. Xavi announced in late January that he would be stepping down as the club's manager at the end of the season.

As a result, De Zerbi has also been named among the managers who could assume the role at Barcelona next season. Speaking to Catalunya Radio, Guardiola said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"There is no team playing the way they play. I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great- I didn't expect him to do it in this short space of time."

"He creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents. He monopolies the ball in a way it hasn't been for a long time."

De Zerbi came to Brighton in September 2022 and is contracted with the Seagulls till 2026. His team is sitting 10th in the league standings this season, and will be hoping to finish within the European spots.