“I did not come to Madrid to play badly” - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe explains secret behind form ahead of Champions League clash with RB Salzburg

By Mohul Bhowmick
Modified Jan 21, 2025 14:17 GMT
Real Madrid CF v UD Las Palmas - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 19, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe addressed the media ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against RB Salzburg and spoke about his form, among other things on Tuesday, January 21. As per Madrid Universal, the Frenchman stated that everyone has to play well and win games at Real Madrid.

Mbappe also mentioned that he did not come to the capital city of Spain to play 'badly.' This was in response to the widespread criticism he has had to endure from sections of the press as well as fans over his perceived lack of performances for Los Blancos.

“I think it is more mental – thinking that now I have to do more. I was physically fine and with the group, but I knew I had to do more. I said that now was the time to change the situation. I did not come to Madrid to play badly. Now we must keep going; at Madrid, we always have to play well,” said Kylian Mbappe.
Kylian Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid in the summer

Mbappe has scored 17 goals across all competitions for Real Madrid this season but has still been criticized for his performances.

The 26-year-old is one of the greatest strikers in the world and arrived from Paris Saint-Germain to Madrid in the 2024 summer transfer window on a free transfer amid much fanfare. He comes into this Champions League clash with four goals in his last three outings, including a brace against Las Palmas.

Mbappe has etched his name among the leading footballers in the world thanks largely to his hunger for scoring goals. He has already scored 48 goals in 86 appearances for the French national team ever since making his debut as a teenager in March 2017. The forward was also a part of the team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe became a superstar while playing for his former club Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored 256 goals in 308 appearances. Prior to that, he played for AS Monaco, where he found the back of the net on 27 occasions in 60 appearances.

Los Blancos are currently ranked 20th in the cumulative standings of the tournament with just nine points in their kitty. They will be keen on improving their performances drastically if they are to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
