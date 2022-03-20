"I compare his progression to Lionel Messi" - Guillem Balague expects Liverpool target to become a Barcelona legend

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has compared Liverpool target Gavi’s rise at Barcelona to that of Lionel Messi. The reliable journalist has heaped praise on the "hyper-competitive" nature of the 17-year-old.

The Spaniard also reckons that Gavi's 'sheer derise to win' has brought him into the Barcelona side.

The 53-year-old insisted that even though the teenage prodigy idolizes Andres Iniesta, his impact at such a young age has been more like the Argentine.

While talking BBC Sport as part of their “Wunderkids” series, Balague said:

“He is hyper-competitive, unable to lose at dominos or cards without pulling a face and losing friends, but that is what has brought him into the first team. You need that personality to go through the phases you have to [at Barcelona’s academy] as a young talent. In his case, he has jumped levels. He started playing with the 17-year-olds when he was still 15.”

He added:

“His idol is Andres Iniesta, but I compare his progression to Lionel Messi, who made his debut at 17 as well. There was absolutely no problem with Messi being accepted in the first team, in the same way Gavi was accepted.”

Daye ³⁰ @GaviMagic Gavi is so good man he deserves golden boy this year Gavi is so good man he deserves golden boy this year https://t.co/3c37ulV14c

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has claimed that Liverpool have offered the teenage prodigy a contract worth around £5 million-a-year, or £96,000-a-week.

However, Balague believes Liverpool are wasting their time on the Spanish international as he is destined to become a legend at Camp Nou. He added:

“[Barca] trust he will play over 100 games for the club. He has a contract until 2023 and they want to renew it. He has a 15m euro buy-out clause and he wants to stay at the Nou Camp. He believes he will be a legend at Barcelona.”

Can Gavi emulate the success of Lionel Messi at Barcelona?

Players like Lionel Messi come once in a generation. The Argentine has dominated world football alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for over a decade now. It would be a huge ask from Gavi to emulate the career achievements of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

However, Gavi is a wonderful talent and looks to have a big future ahead of himself, whether at Barcelona or elsewhere.

Squawka @Squawka



Those untied laces cause chaos. Gavi has won more fouls (49) and committed more fouls (42) than any other Barcelona player in LaLiga this season.Those untied laces cause chaos. Gavi has won more fouls (49) and committed more fouls (42) than any other Barcelona player in LaLiga this season.Those untied laces cause chaos. 😈

The teenager looks way ahead of his age in terms of maturity and polishedness but still has a long way to go.

He doesn't turn 18 until August 2022 but already has 35 senior appearances for the Blaugrana and four for the Spanish national team as well.

It would be quite a fantastic move for Liverpool if they can manage to lure the La Masia graduate away from Camp Nou but their chances look pretty slim.

Edited by Aditya Singh