"I am concerned" - Chris Sutton makes bold claims while predicting Fulham vs Arsenal resul

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has expressed concern over Arsenal's injury situation while offering his prediction for the Gunners' league clash against Fulham on 12 March.

He also claimed that their UEFA Europa League first-leg round-of-16 clash against Sporting CP on 9 March, which they drew 2-2, could be a distraction. In his BBC column, he wrote:

"What Arsenal are doing is brilliant, but I am concerned about whether they can keep it up because they are so stretched up front. Leandro Trossard came off injured against the Cherries and Eddie Nketiah has lost his way a bit. Gabriel Jesus has been back in training and I wonder how close he is to a return - because he is going to be massive in this run-in.

Sutton continued:

"Playing in the Europa League on Thursday is going to be a distraction for Arsenal but they have to focus on the Premier League now - when are they going to be in a position like this again?

He concluded:

Fulham have been flying and will have a real go at them, the same as they did at Emirates Stadium in August when the Gunners came back from a goal down to win late on, with Jesus getting the crucial goal. This time? It is going to be another close one, but I am backing Arsenal to find a way, again."

Sutton's prediction: Fulham 1 - 2 Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus has been sidelined since the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a knee injury with no set return date yet. Leandro Trossard, meanwhile, picked up a groin issue in his team's 3-2 league win against AFC Bournemouth on 4 March.

He could, however, return to action just after the March international break.

Mikel Arteta gives double injury update for Arsenal's clash vs Fulham

Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah missed Arsenal's trip to Lisbon as the Gunners secured a 2-2 draw at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Arsenal Inside @arsenalinside_ Premier League table after gameweek 26 Premier League table after gameweek 26 📆🔴⚪️ https://t.co/W76TjJzbts

Manager Mikel Arteta was asked at his pre-match press conference if the duo would be fit for their team's clash against Fulham this weekend. The Spanish tactician replied (h/t Official club website):

"Let’s see how they evolve, obviously we have had a few issues in the last few days. We’re trying to accommodate everybody and get everybody in the best possible condition for tomorrow."

Trossard has scored once and provided two assists in nine games across competitions for his new club since his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. Nketiah, meanwhile, scored four goals in his first five league games after the Qatar World Cup.

He hasn't found any luck since then and is on a five-game run without a goal in the Premier League.

Poll : 0 votes