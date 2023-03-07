"You can’t call anything” – Ian Wright fires Premier League title race warning to Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has warned his former club that Manchester City are still alive in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners beat AFC Bournemouth 3-2 by staging a late comeback to open up a five-point lead at the top of the table. They are gunning for their first league trophy since the 2003-04 campaign, while Manchester City are in the hunt to defend their league title.

Speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show (h/t Metro), Wright, who won the league with the Gunners in the 1997-98 season, said:

"If I’m playing in Arsenal’s dressing room right now, I’m not expecting City to lose any more games. You know that you’re going to have to go out there and if it goes to the last second, that’s what you’ve got to do. You don’t want to look yourself in the mirror and say you could have tried harder in this game or that game.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



Arsenal vs Bournemouth - 78

Arsenal vs Man Utd - 64

Man City vs Brentford - 62

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - 59

Man City vs Southampton - 56 🦶 Most touches in the opposition box by a team in a single Premier League game this season:Arsenal vs Bournemouth - 78Arsenal vs Man Utd - 64Man City vs Brentford - 62Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - 59Man City vs Southampton - 56 🦶 Most touches in the opposition box by a team in a single Premier League game this season:🔴 Arsenal vs Bournemouth - 78🔴 Arsenal vs Man Utd - 64🔵 Man City vs Brentford - 62🔴 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - 59🔵 Man City vs Southampton - 56 https://t.co/NZYv2K2ouu

He added:

"You get some luck… You get some bad luck… But you’re not stopping, you are fighting until the end. When you look at Arsenal’s next two [top-flight] games, Fulham and [Crystal] Palace, they are two teams who can both cause Arsenal problems."

The former England international concluded:

"If they get something out of one of those games, it could be a problem. Palace for Arsenal at home is a difficult game. We probably have to win all of our [remaining] games. Arsenal have got Liverpool away [coming up], this Liverpool… the rebirth! They’ve assembled again! From now till the end of the season, you can’t call anything

The north London giants have away league games left against Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester City, while they welcome Chelsea at the Emirates on 29 April.

The clash against the Cityzens three days prior to that at the Etihad could prove to make all the difference in the closing stages of the season.

Arsenal could welcome Leandro Trossard back after the international break - reports

Leandro Trossard pulled up short in the first half of his team's 3-2 win against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (4 March).

He was taken off in the 22nd minute for Emile Smith Rowe with concerns surrounding the nature of his injury. Initial assessments, however, showcase that the injury isn't as bad as first feared (h/t Evening Standard) [h/t Sport Bible].

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Trossard will sign his Arsenal contract soon — medical tests will take place in London. Contracts to be prepared soon. Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, here we go! Full agreement reached between clubs w/Brighton for £27m — personal terms agreed. Exclusive news confirmedTrossard will sign his Arsenal contract soon — medical tests will take place in London. Contracts to be prepared soon. Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, here we go! Full agreement reached between clubs w/Brighton for £27m — personal terms agreed. Exclusive news confirmed 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCTrossard will sign his Arsenal contract soon — medical tests will take place in London. Contracts to be prepared soon. https://t.co/O1IrrAFkVo

The Belgium international could be back in time for his team's league tie against Leeds United on 1 April after the March international break. Trossard was signed in January from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £27 million.

He has since scored once and assisted twice in nine games across competitions for his new club.

