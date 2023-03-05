Mikel Arteta issues worrying injury update on Arsenal star after dramatic 3-2 win over Bournemouth

Manager Mikel Arteta issued a worrying injury update on Arsenal star Leandro Trossard after his team's white-knuckle Premier League win against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (March 4).

The Cherries took the lead in the first minute of the game through Philip Billing. The Gunners' problems were compounded 21 minutes later when Trossard limped off the field to be replaced by Emile Smith Rowe.

Marcos Senesi doubled the visitors' lead in the 57th minute before Arsenal staged a memorable comeback and scored thrice. Trossard's potential injury, however, will worry fans.

The Belgium international was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £27 million in the wake of Gabriel Jesus' knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian centre-forward is still sidelined, while Eddie Nketiah also missed the clash against Bournemouth with an ankle issue.

Trossard has scored once and provided in nine games across competitions for his new club. When asked about Trossard's injury after the 3-2 win at the Emirates, Arteta said (h/t Football.London):

"It is a worry. He came to me and said, 'I cannot continue, I felt something when I was tracking back after the corner.'" We had to take him off and we have to assess him and see how he is."

Nketiah could, however, return to the squad very soon. Speaking to reporters before the game against the Cherries, Arteta said:

"We are assessing [Eddie] and it's a bit uncertain what's going to happen with him, to be honest. Let's see and keep the options open. He's very positive about it, so hopefully, he will be fine."

Hence, one can expect the Englishman to return to the squad before his team's upcoming UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sporting CP on March 9.

Arsenal record fourth straight league win to steady the ship after recent slip-ups

Arsenal did not win their first three league games in February, with a 3-1 loss against Manchester City on February 16 being a big dent in their title hopes.

Since then, they have picked up 12 out of 12 points to open up a five-point lead over the Cityzens at the top of the table. With just 12 games left in the season, there is real optimism around the Emirates for a first Premier League trophy after 19 years.

Arsenal are scheduled to play Fulham on March 12 in their next league game. While each remaining match will be akin to a cup final for them, the league clash against Manchester City on April 26 could well be a title-decider.

