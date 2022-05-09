“I confused him at certain moments” – Diego Lopez makes interesting claim about facing Lionel Messi 

Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez has said that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two greatest players he has faced.

The former Spain international has spent over two decades at the highest level, representing elite clubs like Real Madrid and AC Milan, as well as Villarreal and Sevilla.

His time between the sticks has seen him come up against several world-beaters but he picked the iconic duo as the best players he has faced.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with playsport.ro, Lopez was asked to pick the best players he has faced in his career. He said:

''I have faced many difficult opponents throughout my career. I'm glad I played against the greatest footballers in La Liga, Serie A and European cups. I don't want to have a typical speech."

''I can say that the best players I've had in front of me over the years are Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. I was lucky enough to be a colleague of Cristiano for two years. I have faced Messi a few times and I think I confused him at certain moments. "

Despite having turned 40 years old last November, Diego Lopez is still going strong in La Liga with Espanyol. He has made 32 top-flight appearances for the Catalans this season.

He is one of only five goalkeepers to have saved penalties from both Messi and Ronaldo, while he is the first in history to save two from the Argentine.

The world is still waiting for Lionel Messi to rediscover his touch at PSG

Messi has struggled at PSG

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a blockbuster transfer last summer and despite arriving on a free move, the transfer still broke the internet.

Many saw him as the missing piece of the puzzle in the Parisiens' quest for European glory but the forward has flattered to deceive.

His knack for creating goals is still as pristine as ever, with 13 assists registered in the league.

However, it is in front of goal where the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has really struggled.

Messi's return of just four league goals from 24 matches creates disbelief and this is far from the level he has performed at for the last 15 years.

His disappointing display against old foes Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League led to him being booed by PSG fans. It is not a stretch to suggest that Lionel Messi's first season in Paris has been disastrous.

