"I considered many factors” - Paulo Dybala explains decision to reject €75 million wages offer to stay at AS Roma

Argentine winger Paulo Dybala explained his decision to turn down a massive offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah to remain at AS Roma. He had no qualms about rejecting a three-year contract with reported yearly wages worth €25 million offered by the newly promoted Saudi Pro League outfit.

Dybala moved from Juventus to Roma on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 season. He has become a cornerstone of I Giallorossi, having racked up 34 goals and 18 assists in 79 appearances across competitions.

In their first season back in the top flight, Al-Qadsiah have already embarked on a spending spree to upgrade their squad. They have recruited some big names, including former Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez, Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels and ex-Arsenal marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

They were intent on signing Dybala, but the playmaker had no intentions of leaving Roma. Explaining his decision in an interview with Sky Sport Italia, the Argentina international said (via Football Italia and Fabrizio Romano on X):

"Everyone asks about the money. I put lots of things on the table, like my family, my wife, the city, the team, wanting to get back into the national team. I am 30 years old, I feel good, although I see a lot of criticism on my injuries, but I try to look after myself."

"Obviously, you cannot say that you don’t think about it when you see that money, but there are many other things to consider and that is why I made the decision," Dybala concluded.

While Dybala has announced his decision to continue at Roma, his contract with the Serie A club expires at the end of the season. His contract includes an active release clause worth €20 million for Italian clubs and €12 million for foreign clubs.

"Dybala's choice is very rare" - AS Roma manager Daniele De Rossi praises Argentine forward for rejecting Saudi Arabia move

AS Roma manager Daniele De Rossi applauded Paulo Dybala's choice to continue his stay at the Stadio Olimpico despite receiving a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia.

The former Italian defensive midfielder made 616 appearances in a 19-year-long spell at Roma and is widely considered one of the most loyal players. Speaking at a press conference before Roma's game against Empoli on Sunday, August 25, the 41-year-old beamed with pride over Dybala's decision to stay at the club.

He said (via Cult of Calcio):

"Dybala's choice is very rare in today's world of football. It was a very emotional situation full of ups and downs. Now the fans see in him not only a technical leader, they must also be proud of him."

Dybala played the entire 90 minutes against Empoli but couldn't prevent his side from falling to a 2-1 defeat. He will next be in action when Roma take on Juventus in a high-voltage Serie A clash on September 1.

