“I had contact with Liverpool, where I was going to sign” – World Cup runner-up reveals he was close to Anfield switch 

Sidney Govou has revealed that he nearly joined Liverpool following France's run to the 2006 FIFA World Cup final.

The retired winger spent a decade at Lyon after he broke into the first team in 2000, scoring 49 goals in 292 Ligue 1 appearances. Govou was considered one of European football's most promising attackers as he was a key member of the all-conquering Lyon side that won seven consecutive top-flight titles.

Govou also represented the French national team 49 times and although he was initially not selected for the 2006 squad, the winger was called up by Raymond Domenech due to an injury to Djibril Cisse. Les Bleus lost the final to Italy on penalties following Zinedine Zidane's shocking red card.

Govou has now claimed that he was close to joining Liverpool, with former Reds boss Gerard Houllier subjecting him to training with the reserves. The now-43-year-old former player told French radio station RMC (per Inside Futbol):

“I had contact with Liverpool, where I was going to sign. Unfortunately, Lyon could not find a player to replace me. So, it went on and went on, except we were approaching 31st August and the transfer window was ending.”

Under Rafa Benitez, the Reds went on to reach the Champions League final, but they lost 2-1 to AC Milan. Lyon would ultimately win two more Ligue 1 championships, with Govou eventually leaving in 2010 to sign for Panathinaikos.

Premier League star reportedly keen to join Liverpool

Wilfried Zaha has been Crystal Palace's talisman for several years and scored the winner in the club's most recent victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 18.

The Ivorian will be out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree to a new deal, which could see him depart Selhurst Park on a free transfer.

According to a report by Calciomercato, if Zaha had a choice of what to do next, he would be playing for Liverpool. The outlet claims that the former Manchester United forward is keen on a move to Anfield as he is 'very fond' of Jurgen Klopp's team.

The Ivory Coast international has scored five times in nine Premier League appearances this term and would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to Liverpool's squad. Roberto Firmino is also set to be out of contract in the summer and Zaha could fill the gap left by the tricky Brazilian.

