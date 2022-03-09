"I continue to carry the team with my heart" - PSG star Neymar opens up about time with Barcelona ahead of Real Madrid clash

Neymar has admitted that he still carries Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona in his heart. The PSG star played for the Catalonian side before moving to France for a world-record fee of €222 million.

PSG take on Real Madrid tonight and the Brazilian was speaking to Movistar+ ahead of the game. He revealed that there was a chance for him to join Madrid at the age of 13, but he ended up at Barcelona years later.

The Brazilian hinted that he was glad the move to the Spanish capital did not take place and cherished his time at Camp Nou. He said:

"I almost played for Real Madrid when I was 13 years old. Life took me to Barcelona, which I have a great affection for. I continue to carry the team with my heart."

Deportes Cuatro @DeportesCuatro MESSI Y NEY ESTÁN DE VUELTA



Hoy vuelven a jugar en el Bernabéu Lionel Messi y Neymar Jr., pero lo harán con la camiseta del PSG.



Ney: "Aquí tengo muy buenos recuerdos".



Estas eran sus caras ayer en el entrenamiento. ¿La pueden liar hoy?



Neymar wanted to rejoin Barcelona from PSG

Neymar joined PSG in controversial circumstances after they activated his €222 million release clause. The Ligue1 side did not negotiate for the Brazilian and went behind the Catalan side's back to agree to a deal with the forward.

Things were going well in France, but Neymar reportedly wanted to head back and help Barcelona. He later revealed that the rumors were true and that he had made a decision to leave PSG before penning a new deal. He said:

"When I made the decision to leave PSG, it wasn't because of a fan or a club. It's because I saw that I felt better elsewhere. I never had anything against the PSG fans, nor against the club itself. It was never that. Contrary, I am very grateful."

"Even though I didn't want to continue, I had to train and be prepared. Because if I play badly, everyone will blame me. If we lose I'm the first person responsible, I know the burden and the responsibility I have."

A Spor @aspor 🎙️ Neymar: "Şampiyonlar Ligi finali Paris'te ve bu durum bizim için inanılmaz. Finale ulaşmak için her zamankinden daha fazla istek duyuyoruz." #UCL 🎙️ Neymar: "Şampiyonlar Ligi finali Paris'te ve bu durum bizim için inanılmaz. Finale ulaşmak için her zamankinden daha fazla istek duyuyoruz." #UCL https://t.co/pUQnlZY2A1

Continuing to talk about the possibility of moving back to Barcelona, the Brazilian claimed he did everything possible but could not get the deal over the line. He said:

"I tried to return to Barca. We tried everything, but it wasn't possible."

The new contract that the Brazilian signed with PSG will see Neymar tied to the French side until 2025.

