“I continue with this desire" - Brazilian club's director reveals he wants to sign Chelsea superstar next year

Brazilian outfit Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt has confirmed his desire to sign Chelsea star Thiago Silva next summer. He lavished praise on the 39-year-old defender, whom he believes will return to the Tricolor before his career ends.

Multiple reports linked Silva with a return to Fluminense, with journalist Jorge Nicola claiming that the club have been in contact with the player's camp (via Express Sport).

During an interview with TNT Sports, Bittencourt was asked whether the rumors are true. He replied (as quoted by Sport Witness):

“I continue with this desire to bring him in. For the brilliant player he is, for his high performance at his age. That he’s a great Tricolor. I’m sure that one day he could play for Fluminense again.”

Silva spent some of his formative years at Fluminense. The Brazil international then had stints at various other outfits before returning to the club in 2007. He played there for two years and then joined AC Milan, where his rise to stardom began.

During the summer of 2020, Chelsea signed Silva on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after his contract at the Parc des Princes ran its course. The Brazilian centre-back has proved to be a crucial player for the Blues, helping them win the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

He has been a regular starter this season as well, playing every single minute of Chelsea's 11 fixtures in the Premier League. Silva's contract at the west London outfit is set to expire next summer when he will be 40 years of age.

It remains to be seen whether the Brazilian will return to his home country.

"The end of my career is approaching" - Chelsea star Thiago Silva makes heartfelt admission about his future

Silva has made an admission regarding his future that surely would have been difficult for him to bear. The 39-year-old defender has admitted that he is unsure of whether he will decide to call it quits next summer.

With his contract expiring at Chelsea in 2024, Silva is left pondering retirement, while his family has settled into life in west London with his kids in the club's academy.

He said in an interview with Sky Sports Italia (as quoted by The Mirror):

"The end of my career is approaching and it’s not easy. I have to think if I retire or if I continue, and where I go. There’s the family, I have two sons who play for Chelsea. At the moment I'll take the opportunity to play and make the most of this last year of my contract at Chelsea."

However, one thing Silva remains sure of is that he will continue to be engaged in the footballing world should he decide to hang up his boots next year. In what capacity he will do so, Silva admits, is uncertain.

The Chelsea defender added:

"But I’m very happy and proud of the career I’ve had, of what I’m doing now at 39 years old. I have prepared all my life to make the most of my work, football is my passion. Surely after I retire I will continue in this world, I don’t know how yet."