"I have a contract" - Barcelona star Raphinha responds to being asked if he’ll stay at the club this summer

Barcelona star Raphinha responded to a question about his future at the club post the conclusion of the upcoming transfer window. Amid rumors linking him to Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs, the 27-year-old was asked if he would continue his stay at Barca in the summer.

The Brazilian simply replied (via Barca Universal):

"Am I staying at Barca? I have a contract."

Raphinha arrived at the club from English side Leeds United in July 2022 for a reported €58 million. Although he has showcased flashes of brilliance at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, he has been very inconsistent in his time at the club.

In the 2023-24 season, the Brazilian was a solid contributor under manager Xavi, racking up 10 goals and 13 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. Since his arrival, he has made 87 appearances (60 starts) for the Blaugrana, notching 20 goals and 25 assists.

Xavi has preferred to play boy wonder Lamine Yamal and winger Ferran Torres in attack, which has led to Raphinha's rotation in and out of the lineup. His unsettled situation has brought about some rumors about a potential move away from the club in the summer.

Raphinha has said that he would honor his contract, which lasts until the end of the 2026-27 campaign. However, with Barcelona planning a squad revamp in the summer, they could part ways with him due to his great market value (€50 million via Transfermarkt).

Barca have reportedly rejected offers in excess of €60 million from Premier League sides and have also denied approaches from the Saudi Pro League in the past. The Catalans are reportedly holding out for a more lucrative offer (around €80 million) to help them get out of their financial troubles.

Barcelona could cash in on Raphinha to make a move for long-term target Nico Williams

Barcelona could look to cash in on Brazilian winger Raphinha to allow them to fund a move for Athletic Club's young forward Nico Williams, according to reports from SPORT.

The Spaniard has been a regular for the Basque side over the last few seasons, establishing himself as one of the best wingers in La Liga. He is renowned for his explosive pace, lethal finishing and dexterity with both feet while dribbling and shooting.

The forward enjoyed a productive 2023-24 campaign, bagging eight goals and 17 assists in 37 games across all competitions for Athletic Club. These numbers have sparked the interest of many top European clubs, including long-term suitors Barcelona.

Barca have a pressing need to part ways with a few high-value players to help balance their books before the upcoming transfer window. They are expected to be greatly active in both the outgoing and incoming departments during the window.

With the sale of players like Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong, the Blaugrana could restore some financial stability. This could potentially enable them to make a move for Williams.

