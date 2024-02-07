“I could’ve stayed for many years” - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals heartbreaking reason behind Barcelona exit

Former Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has spoken about the circumstances surrounding his exit from the club for Chelsea in the summer of 2022. The Gabon international enjoyed a brilliant, but ultimately short, stint at the Nou Camp, where he quickly became a fan favourite for his displays.

Aubameyang found a home at the Nou Camp in Catalunya after his inglorious exit from Arsenal following disciplinary action by manager Mikel Arteta. The experienced striker quickly dispelled any doubt about him being past his prime as he showed his quality in a Blaugrana shirt.

Barcelona turned to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window of 2022, with Xavi sanctioning a free deal for the veteran striker. The former Borussia Dortmund man was an instant hit at the club and needed just four games to register his only hat-trick for La Blaugrana.

Aubameyang scored 11 goals in 17 league matches, including a brace in a 4-0 El Clasico win over Real Madrid, in the second half of the 2021-22 season. The then-32-year-old also scored twice in six UEFA Europa League games as his side crashed out in the quarterfinals to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Gabonese striker opened up to journalist Gerard Romero about the reason behind his exit after just six months at Barcelona. He said that he had to leave in order to help the club get through its financial crisis, as his sale enabled them to raise money. He said (via BarcaTimes on X):

"The reason behind me leaving Barça was the club's financial issues. I was one of the few players that the club could sell. If not for those issues, I think I could've stayed for many more years."

The striker endured a horrid season at Chelsea, scoring three goals in 21 appearances in 2022-23 under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard. His contract at Stamford Bridge was terminated after just one season, and he moved to Olympique Marseille.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned to his best at the French club, with 14 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances so far.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants Barcelona to appoint Jurgen Klopp

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is hopeful of a marriage between Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Barcelona at the end of the season. The striker played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund and told Romero (via BarcaCentre on X):

"Klopp to Barça? If there is a possibility it would be incredible for Barça because he's a coach who will give you everything, he will give you energy and he's a great coach who has won many things."

La Blaugrana are looking for a new manager to take over from the 2024-25 season after Xavi announced that he will leave the club at the end of the ongoing season. Klopp will also be free at the time, as he recently announced that he will leave Liverpool this summer.

However, the reigning Spanish champions would need to convince the German manager, who is seemingly headed for a sabbatical.