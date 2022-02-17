“I couldn’t believe it when he called me” – Chelsea star reveals ‘massive’ role Petr Cech played in transfer to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed the 'massive' role club legend Petr Cech played in signing the Senegalese player.

Mendy, 29, joined Chelsea from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes for £22 million in September 2020, and was tipped by many to become Kepa Arrizabalga's understudy. However, the Senegalese international became the Blues' starting goalkeeper, putting in a series of impressive performances for Thomas Tuchel's side.

LDN @LDNFootbalI 4 major trophies and 6 major individual awards in just over a year…



Édouard Mendy is the best goalkeeper in the world. 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭. 4 major trophies and 6 major individual awards in just over a year…Édouard Mendy is the best goalkeeper in the world. 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭. https://t.co/Uz7zbg0f8d

Mendy has now revealed the role former Chelsea goalkeeper and current club advisor Petr Cech had in the player's move to Stamford Bridge. The 2021 AFCON winner told the 5th Stand app (quoted by Chelsea Chronicle) in this regard:

“He’s been massive for me. I couldn’t believe it when he called me, because for me he is a legend,”

Mendy has spent time learning under the former Czech Republic keeper. He said about the same:

“He is one of the best goalkeepers in history, and I’m lucky to train with him and see how he works up close every single day."

Mendy continued:

“He gives me such good advice to be a better goalkeeper and how to play my part for the team.”

JIDE @Jide_Olusola Petr Cech should be given a special award for the success of Edouard Mendy. His move to Chelsea completely turned his career around. Petr Cech should be given a special award for the success of Edouard Mendy. His move to Chelsea completely turned his career around.

Mendy has had yet another impressive campaign this season following a year that saw him win UEFA's best goalkeeper award for his stunning debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

How has Edouard Mendy fared at Chelsea?

Edouard Mendy won the Champions League last season.

Despite only having spent just over a year with the Blues, Edouard Mendy is quickly becoming one of the finest Premier League goalkeepers of this generation. He has amassed an impressive 37 clean sheets in 71 games across competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Mendy's presence and shot-stopping are second to none, and his decision-making in one-on-ones is astute. He has put in some notable performances for Tuchel's side: none more so than in the Blues' 3-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the Champions League last season.

The 29-year-old reacted quickly to a sweet shot from Los Blancos striker Karim Benzema, diving superbly to deny the Frenchman. Mendy was again on hand to stop the Madrid star from scoring. The forward's goal-bound header was brilliantly tipped over by the Blues custodian.

Edouard Mendy will look to continue this in the League cup final later this month. He's also look to play his part in helping the Blues fare well in the three other competitions they're still in.

Edited by Bhargav