“I couldn’t have any more respect for him” – Gary Neville reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo aiming dig at him during controversial Piers Morgan interview

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that he has huge respect for Cristiano Ronaldo despite the forward aiming a dig at him in a recent interview.

Ronaldo, 37, has been irritated by Neville's punditry this season.

The Red Devils striker snubbed his former teammate when shaking hands with his Sky Sports colleagues before United's 1-0 win over West Ham United on 30 October.

Ronaldo appeared to have disliked Neville's prior comments, suggesting that Erik ten Hag's men were a better side without him.

The former United captain said:

"He’s coming to the end of his career, Manchester United are a better team without him, he’s just got to get used to it or leave."

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his bemusement with Neville's analysis of his situation at Old Trafford this season.

He told broadcaster Piers Morgan:

‘‘It’s hard to listen to that kind of criticism and negativity from people that played with you, for example Gary Neville as well. People can have their own opinion but they don’t really know what’s going on, for example inside the training ground, and Carrington, and even in my life.’’

Ronaldo added that he would not be inviting his former teammate to dinner and that they were not friends.

Neville has now reacted to the Portuguese's comments by explaining how he still holds the veteran striker in high regard.

He told Football Daily:

"I love all my teammates that i've played with including Cristiano. The dissapointment I have from the last few weeks and months is that he dropped below a standard that I know that he has and I know he set previously with his behavior."

Neville added:

"I'm not against Cristiano Ronaldo, in fact, far from it. I couldn't have any more admiration for him, I couldn't have any more respect for him. He's the greatest player I've ever seen, the most talented player I played alongside at Manchester United."

Football Daily @footballdaily



responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments directed at him in the interview with 🗣 "He's not handling the latter part of his career as easily as he could do." @GNev2 responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments directed at him in the interview with @piersmorgan 🗣 "He's not handling the latter part of his career as easily as he could do."@GNev2 responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments directed at him in the interview with @piersmorgan https://t.co/w2yMM6VJWe

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles and frustrations this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has had to regularly settle for the bench

Cristiano Ronaldo has been out-of-form at Old Trafford this season, scoring just three goals and contributing three assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

The Portuguese forward has become a bit-part player under Ten Hag with just eight of those 16 appearances coming in the starting lineup.

His frustrations with his situation have been on display, particularly during United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute of the Red Devils' victory after refusing to come on as a substitute.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes