“I couldn’t tell” - Manchester United boss Ten Hag makes honest admission about Bruno Fernandes winning penalty against Wigan

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admitted that he wasn't sure about Bruno Fernandes' penalty decision in the 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Monday (January 8).

The Red Devils opened the scoring after Diogo Dalot curled his effort into the corner of the net from just outside the penalty area in the 22nd minute. However, the Premier League outfit spurned multiple opportunities, with striker Rasmus Hojlund striking the woodwork from a close-range header in the 29th minute.

Eventually, captain Bruno Fernandes was deemed to have been infringed by Liam Shaw inside the box during the 74th minute, much to the relief of United fans. However, Anthony Taylor's call was seemingly soft, and with no VAR, the Portugal international converted the spot-kick to double his side's lead.

When asked for his opinion on the contentious penalty call, Ten Hag said (via the club's website):

"I couldn't tell. I haven’t seen (it since, It’s too far away from my position.”

The Red Devils recorded 33 attempts, with 14 on target. They next face League Two side Newport County or National League team Eastleigh in the fourth round.

Manchester United return to Premier League action this weekend when they host fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (January 14). The Red Devils are eighth in the standings, with 31 points, nine behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Pundit slams Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes for going down easily in FA Cup win

Bruno Fernandes

Pundit Danny Murphy was least pleased with Bruno Fernandes' attempt to win a penalty by going down far too easily in Manchester United's FA Cup win at Wigan Athletic.

The decision that went in favour of the Portugal international was following minimal contact, as seen in the replays. Reacting to the player's theatric fall within the box, Murphy told talkSPORT:

"There is a tiny little touch, and, unfortunately, what we are doing by giving those penalties, is we are encouraging players to dive with any, any contact. Because there was not enough contact to send him over, and, then, he puts his foot on the floor and thinks 'oh, I better go over'."

"It is an exaggerated fall. It is an awful decision, and it's encouraging diving. It is encouraging players to go down."

Fernandes scored his sixth goal for the season, third from the penalty spot. Overall, the 29-year-old midfielder scored his 28th penalty for United.