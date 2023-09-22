"I create chaos" - Arsenal star reveals what he brings to the Gunners front-line in new interview

Gabriel Jesus has pinpointed what makes him stand out from his fellow Arsenal attackers at the Emirates.

The Brazilian striker has shone with the Gunners since arriving from Manchester City for £45 million in July 2022. He has bagged 13 goals and eight assists in 37 games across competitions.

Many argue that Arsenal's title challenge was hindered by Jesus' long-term injury last season. He missed 12 league games due to a serious knee injury he suffered at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

However, he's got back to his best this season with impressive displays for Mikel Arteta's side. He has forged a formidable frontline alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli with the trio one of Europe's most frightening front-three.

Jesus was asked by Bleacher Report what makes him unique in comparison to his fellow forwards at Arsenal. He replied [00:30]:

"With me I think you don't know what i'm going to do, I create chaos. I started in Palmeirs my former club when I was like 15, or 16, before that, I only played in the streets. So I think I bring the streets to the pitch."

Jesus displayed his unpredictable playing style throughout his five-year stay at Manchester City. He bagged 95 goals and 46 assists in 236 games, winning four Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and four League Cups.

The Arsenal forward's pace, agility, and positioning have given defenders problems ever since he arrived in the Premier League in 2017. His development came at Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, a club renowned for unearthing Selecao gems.

The likes of Barcelona icon Rivaldo and Real Madrid hero Roberto Carlos got their break at the Allianz Parque. They too boast similar abilities to Jesus with regard to the element of surprise.

Brazilian legend Rivaldo was full of praise for Arsenal's Jesus before he left Manchester City last summer

Rivaldo insisted Gabriel Jesus was worthy to be a starter at Manchester City.

Jesus spent much of his spell at City as a backup option due to Sergio Aguero being in Pep Guardiola's ranks. He never really got the chance to shine as the Cityzens' main attacking outlet.

His game time improved once Aguero left in 2021 but he still wasn't viewed as the striker that Guardiola was willing to put his faith in long-term. Thus, the Spanish coach brought Erling Haaland to the Etihad last year, jeopardizing Jesus's future at the club.

Rivaldo touched on this when speculation was growing over his fellow countryman's potential departure. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I have been saying for a while that Gabriel Jesus has the quality to be a starter at Manchester City and he has ultimately shown it in recent weeks with great performances and many goals, however, the arrival of Haaland will make life difficult for him next season."

Rivaldo's verdict came to fruition as Haaland became City's protagonist in no time. He bagged 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games across competitions, crucial in Guardiola's side's treble triumph.

Jesus decided that he wouldn't be spending another season as a backup to another City superstar. He left for Arsenal the same summer Haaland arrived at the Etihad.