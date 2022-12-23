“I cried after the game and I was hurt” – Patrice Evra opens up on feelings during dramatic 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Former France international Patrice Evra has shared his thoughts on the enthralling 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Les Bleus and Argentina.

The clash between the two sides on December 18 was one of the best games in recent times. The back-and-forth contest ended in a 3-3 draw after extra time. Lionel Messi bagged a brace and Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick.

Argentina eventually emerged victorious with a penalty shootout win as Gonzalo Montiel netted the winning shot for his country.

The win ended La Albiceleste's 36-year-long drought. Les Bleus, however, missed the chance to become back-to-back world champions.

Manchester United legend and former France left-back Evra recently spoke about his feelings during the game which was an emotional rollercoaster. In his exclusive column for Betfair, Evra wrote:

"It was the best final I have ever watched. It was full of crazy emotion and it got to a point where in the first half we were done and we came back alive, that's football. I think we should congratulate all the players that were on the pitch, the manager and the fans, it was amazing."

Barstool Football @StoolFootball Son: “Dad, what was the 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina & France like?”



Me: Son: “Dad, what was the 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina & France like?”Me: https://t.co/litH39hWoz

Evra further added that France's loss in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final was tough for him to digest and he cried after the conclusion of the match.

"I watched it with a group of fans and they were all cheering for Argentina, it was crazy. I cried after the game and I was hurt, it was difficult to accept, especially when in the 120th minute when France had the chance to score and the goalkeeper made that amazing save."

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez managed to pull off a last-ditch save from Randal Kolo Muani in the dying minutes of extra time. The result would have been solidified if not for that amazing save by the Argentine custodian.

Evra acknowledged that, claiming:

"I don't think we talk enough about how amazing that save was and without that we would be champions of the world."

Kylian Mbappe finished the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the Golden Boot winner

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe couldn't become world champion again in 2022. However, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward scored eight goals in Qatar and finished as the top scorer, winning the Golden Boot.

Mbappe even scored a hat-trick in the final, becoming the first player since Sir Geoff Hurst in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final to do so.

He has now scored 12 goals across two editions of the World Cup. Given the Frenchman is only 24, Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals is in real danger of being broken.

