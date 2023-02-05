"I have no criticism to make"- PSG superstar Neymar hailed for his attitude by club executive

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Luis Campos hailed Neymar Jr. for his excellent attitude. While the Brazilian's mentality has often been questioned, Campos affirmed that he has no complaints to make about the attacker.

The No. 10 has been in spectacular form so far this season. He has scored 17 goals and has provided 15 assists in 25 games for the French club. Santos also hailed the Brazilian superstar in his recent interview, saying (h/t Telefoot):

"The truth is that since my arrival at PSG, I have no criticism to make about him. Always on time, always with a good disposition. This Neymar is an incredible Neymar."

Luis Campos, dithyrambique au moment de parler de Neymar au micro de "La vérité, c’est que depuis mon arrivée au PSG, je n’ai aucune critique à faire sur Neymar. Toujours à l’heure, toujours avec une bonne disposition. Ce Neymar, c’est un Neymar incroyable"Luis Campos, dithyrambique au moment de parler de Neymar au micro de @BastienAL "La vérité, c’est que depuis mon arrivée au PSG, je n’ai aucune critique à faire sur Neymar. Toujours à l’heure, toujours avec une bonne disposition. Ce Neymar, c’est un Neymar incroyable"Luis Campos, dithyrambique au moment de parler de Neymar au micro de @BastienAL https://t.co/jAFEvte58I

The Brazilian sensation's form, coupled with Lionel Messi's and Kylian Mbappe's, has been crucial for the French club as they sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 54 points from 22 games.

Christophe Galtier's side have also reached the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and will play Bayern Munich in their first knockout game on 14 February.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier revealed Lionel Messi's role in the team in the absence of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Both the Brazilian and Kylian Mbappe are recently out as both players are nursing injuries. In their absence, Lionel Messi has had to take up more responsibilities. The Argentine has managed to get on the scoresheet in both of his club's past two matches. Galtier revealed the role Messi is playing in the absence of both his attacking partners.

He said (via PSGTalk):

“I have to organize the team around a combined absence of Kylian and Ney, around Leo, a bit as we did during the match in Montpellier, Leo is going to be in his registry. Afterward, it’s up to the players who will replace Ney and Kylian to raise their level of play.”

