"I had a cultural problem with the English" - Ex-Manchester United star Carlos Tevez makes incredible claim on stint in England  

Former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has revealed that he refused to learn English during his time in the Premier League.

The former Argentine international explained how his uncle turning into an alcoholic after being called up in the Falklands War led to him refusing to learn the language.

Tevez told a radio interviewer in his home country over the weekend (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"I had a cultural problem with the English. I didn't want to learn English, I wanted them to learn Spanish. I have an uncle who played in River Plate. He's the only River supporter in my family. He played in the reserve team and when he was going to make his debut with the first team, he got called up to fight in the Falklands War."

He added:

"He suffered after that and became an alcoholic. That marked me a lot because he was very close to me."

The former Manchester United striker further went on to state:

"The seven years I spent in England were: 'Okay, I'm here for work but I'm not getting used to English culture. Everything has a reason.' Very few people know this story but today I can tell it. You want to speak to me. Then you learn Spanish because I'm not going to learn English."

Tevez had stints at Manchester United, West Ham United, and Manchester City during his seven-year stay in the Premier League. The former Argentine star has registered 202 Premier League appearances overall, recording 84 goals and 40 assists.

"You have to be a crack" - Carlos Tevez lavishes praise on Manchester United star

Tevez has heaped praise on Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and explained why he thinks the Argentine winger is a good player.

The former Manchester City striker told TyC Sports prior to the Red Devils' win against Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"Garnacho is good. To play for Manchester United you have to be good. He's playing for one of the top three clubs in the world, which are Real Madrid, Manchester City and United. It is not easy for Argentines to insert yourself into that culture. To play there, you have to be a crack."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Carlos Tévez: "Garnacho is good. To play at Manchester United, you have to be good. He plays for one of the three big clubs in the world, namely Real Madrid, Manchester City and United. To play there, he you have to be a crack." Carlos Tévez: "Garnacho is good. To play at Manchester United, you have to be good. He plays for one of the three big clubs in the world, namely Real Madrid, Manchester City and United. To play there, he you have to be a crack." #MUFC 🚨🇦🇷 Carlos Tévez: "Garnacho is good. To play at Manchester United, you have to be good. He plays for one of the three big clubs in the world, namely Real Madrid, Manchester City and United. To play there, he you have to be a crack." #MUFC https://t.co/8xsmBxC6xz

Tevez's plaudits were certainly justified as the 18-year-old forward had an impressive outing in United's 2-0 victory over Wolves at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial got on the scoresheet in the first half following an assist from Antony.

Garnacho only had a brief appearance in the encounter, subbing on in the 81st minute for Jadon Sancho. The Argentine forward scored United's second goal of the game in stoppage time.

Poll : 0 votes