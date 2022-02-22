"I’d always stay here" - Alvaro Morata insists he is happy at Juventus despite Barcelona rumours

Juventus’ on-loan forward Alvaro Morata has said that he is happy with the Serie A giants, and is no longer thinking about his failed move to Barcelona.

Morata’s future at Juventus was the subject of speculation following the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January. Barcelona were among the teams who were interested in signing the forward, but a deal failed to materialise.

The Blaugrana eventually signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal on a free transfer in January as Morata stayed put in Turin.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juve



“I'm happy to be at Juventus - if it was up to me, I’d always stay here”. Álvaro Morata on Barcelona deal collapsed in January: “It's not important now. I had a conversation with Allegri about it [Barça bid] - he told me that Dusan's arrival would help me and so it was”“I'm happy to be at Juventus - if it was up to me, I’d always stay here”. Álvaro Morata on Barcelona deal collapsed in January: “It's not important now. I had a conversation with Allegri about it [Barça bid] - he told me that Dusan's arrival would help me and so it was” 🇪🇸 #Juve“I'm happy to be at Juventus - if it was up to me, I’d always stay here”. https://t.co/MaFFcInFaN

Morata was aware of Barcelona’s interest, and has said that he had a conversation with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri regarding the same. Nevertheless, the forward added that he wants to stay at Juventus:

“It’s not important now. I had a conversation with Allegri about it (Barca’s bid) - he told me that Dusan’s arrival would help me, and so it has,” he said. “I’m happy to be at Juventus - if it was up to me, I’d always stay here,” Morata added.

Alvaro Morata will look to add more goals to his game

After a failed move to Barcelona, many have questioned whether Alvaro Morata would be able to muster regular playing time at Juventus. Vlahovic’s arrival meant he is going to be the preferred choice up front, as he’s a more consistent goalscorer than Morata.

However, Allegri has used Morata in a more withdrawn role, behind Vlahovic. The Spaniard has played alongside Paulo Dybala in an attacking midfield role, and has done well.

1хBet @1xBet_Eng



Alvaro Morata with the 5-star skill moves Alvaro Morata with the 5-star skill moves 💯https://t.co/bRO4g671Sq

The Spaniard’s ability to link up play has held him in good stead under Allegri, so he is unlikely to be dropped any time soon.

The forward’s technical ability and awareness are the reasons why Barcelona wanted to sign him. There is interest from elsewhere too, with Arsenal also keen in his services.

Adding more goals to his game would help him cement his place in the Juventus lineup. The 29-year-old has made 25 appearances so far in the Serie A this season, but has scored only five times.

Juventus struggled for goals in the first half of the season. However, with Vlahovic up front and Alvaro Morata and Dybala behind him, they could become more prolific in the second half of the season.

It remains to be seen if the Bianconeri exercise their option to buy the forward for €35 million at the end of the season. His overall record for the club during his ongoing loan spell is 28 goals in 77 appearances across competitions.

Edited by Bhargav