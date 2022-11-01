"I'd be amazed" - Rio Ferdinand predicts Chelsea's bid for Belgian star

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Chelsea to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard in the near future.

Trossard, 27, has recently turned a lot of heads with his exhilarating performances for the Seagulls. Since arriving from KRC Genk for a fee of £15 million in the summer of 2019, the Belgian has netted 25 goals and contributed 13 assists in 116 matches across all competitions.

With his current contract set to expire next summer, Trossard has been linked with a move to Chelsea for a potential reunion with former boss Graham Potter. He has also popped up on the radar of other clubs like Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, as per The Sun.

GOAL @goal Leandro Trossard has scored goals against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea this season Leandro Trossard has scored goals against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea this season 🔥 https://t.co/7isZJIA8kZ

Speaking on his YouTube channel VIBE with FIVE, Ferdinand suggested Potter should attempt to lure Trossard away from Brighton. He said (via Metro):

"Trossard, he's one of the players, I've heard there, [who] hasn't even been [subject to] a bid since he's been there, someone told me. This guy is doing major bits right now. If Potter doesn't go back there to try and sign him, I'd be amazed."

Ferdinand also heaped praise on Trossard and added:

"The best part of his game is being creative. He's just scored a few goals lately, that's not even his game. I think the creative and the approach play in his game is unreal. The only thing I was asking for before was a bit more end product and he's actually doing that now."

A two-footed player adept at operating in multiple offensive roles, Trossard has started all 12 of his team's Premier League games this season. He has registered seven goals and two assists in that time.

With Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech failing to cement a place in the Blues' squad, Chelsea are expected to sign a reliable forward in the future. Trossard has crucial experience in the Premier League and also the tactical nous to effortlessly fit into Potter's system.

Chelsea remain interested in target despite failed transfer in the summer

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have retained their interest in Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan despite failing to sign him earlier this summer. The Blues have identified the player as one of the top talents in the present and for the future.

Zakharyan, 19, has established himself as Dynamo Moscow's prime creative outlet over the past two seasons. The Russian, who has earned four international caps so far, has scored 15 goals and laid out 20 assists in 65 overall appearances for the VTB Arena outfit.

As per Transfermarkt, Zakharyan is currently valued at £13.5 million.

