"I'd bet you Arsenal couldn't believe how bad United were" - Roy Keane rips into Manchester United's performance in their 1-0 loss to Arsenal

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane criticised the Red Devils' performance following their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12. Keane claimed that the Gunners bagged a victory despite not being at their absolute best, as they have been in their last few games.

Mikel Arteta's men had a sedate start to the game as United controlled the ball well in the opening exchanges. However, Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock in the 20th minute after Casemiro played Kai Havertz onside. The former Chelsea forward provided a pinpoint cut-back to the Belgian winger, who tucked one in from close range.

Although the Red Devils had more possession (55%), they were unable to create any real opportunities to score. Erik ten Hag's men managed only two shots on target.

Roy Keane stated that the Gunners have visited Old Trafford innumerable times over the years and have found it difficult to get past United. The Irishman stated that even Arsenal would've been surprised at how bad The Red Devils were during a must-win game for them on Sunday evening.

Keane said on Sky Sports:

"The disappointment for me in the last half an hour was United. Arsenal have come to Old Trafford over the years and found it difficult, but I bet Arsenal couldn't believe how bad United were. Whatever bits of possession they had, the end product and lack of quality - you talk about the great teams United had over the years, the players they've had."

"That last half an hour, decision-making, nobody digging anybody out, making mistakes, falling over, not putting demands on each other. That United team there... they're so bad."

Following their victory against Manchester United, Arsenal have reclaimed the top spot on the Premier League table. Attention has now shifted to Manchester City's upcoming game against Tottenham Hotspur which will take place on Tuesday, May 14.

Manchester United may be without European football next season for the first time in nearly a decade

The Red Devils secured Champions League football for the ongoing campaign following a third-place finish in the Premier League last season. However, they were eliminated after winning just one out of their six group-stage matches, which came against FC Copenhagen.

United have slipped to the eighth position after just two wins in their last 11 Premier League games. The Red Devils have just two games remaining this season. They face Newcastle United on Wednesday, May 15, and Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, May 19.

United are currently three points behind seventh-placed Chelsea, who occupy the last European spot in the league.

However, Manchester United could qualify directly for the Europa League if they beat bitter rivals Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup on May 25.