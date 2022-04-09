"I’d buy a ticket for it" - Ralph Hassenhuttl makes bold claim about Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of crucial clash

Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl has admitted that he will be looking forward to the titanic clash between Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday.

The Premier League top two will lock horns against each other on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. The game could potentially decide the winner of the league this season, with City leading the Reds by just one point at the top of the table.

Hassenhuttl, in his pre-match press conference ahead of Southampton's clash against Chelsea on Saturday, claimed that it would be a game he'd 'buy a ticket for'.

EBL @EBL2017 Manchester City vs Liverpool. Pep Guardiola vs Jürgen Klopp. Two of the BEST teams in world football going head to head for the best & most difficult to win title in world football, the English Premier League. Below, in an in-depth thread, I break down the match-up.



The former RB Leipzig manager revealed that he loves watching both the clubs 'all the time'. The Austrian manager admitted that he is a huge fan of Manchester City but has 'had the most problems against' Jurgen Klopp's side.

The 54-year-old stated, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

“I’d love to watch both of these teams all the time. I’ve very often spoken about how good Manchester City are and I’d say that Liverpool are probably the team we have had the most problems against."

Hassenhuttl also admitted that other European leagues 'are looking at England' for a neck-to-neck title race between the two teams. He also opined that other leagues, where 'the same team that wins the league', 'could improve' by looking at the Premier League. He said:

“They are both fantastic for the Premier League and I think a lot of leagues in Europe are looking at England and saying how fantastic the title race is. It’s not like this every year but, for example in Germany, they’re looking to see how they could improve it because it’s always the same team that wins the league. It should be a great game on Sunday. As a fan, I’d buy a ticket for it."

Manchester City and Liverpool should produce an entertainer

The fact that the two title chasers meet at the business end of the season with the title race still wide open means it will be a thrilling encounter.

Just one point separates the two teams in the Premier League table and here and only seven games will remain after this one.

Dank Football @Dankerfootball " Liverpool vs Manchester City - Greatest Rivalry in the history of English Football.

Games between Manchester City and Liverpool have often turned out to be grand affairs in recent times, especially in the Premier League. The last meeting between them was a 2-2 draw at Anfield in October.

Both teams will certainly have a proper go at each other this time given what's at stake here.

Especially from the Reds' point of view, the game has to be considered a must-win.

Edited by Aditya Singh