"I'd have Curtis Jones ahead of him" – Ex-Chelsea star makes bold claim on Arsenal summer signing

Ex-Chelsea star Craig Burley has claimed that he will pick Liverpool's Curtis Jones over high-profile Arsenal summer signing Kai Havertz.

Havertz, 24, became a major topic of discussion after joining the Gunners in a deal worth up to £65 million from Chelsea earlier this summer. He struggled in his initial months at the club. However, over the past few months, the German has found his feet at his new team.

So far this season, the ex-Bayer Leverkusen star has netted five goals and laid out one assist in 28 games across all competitions for Arsenal.

Discussing the left-footed midfielder's season so far, Burley compared Havertz with 22-year-old Jones. He opined (h/t Empire of the Kop):

"We know Kai Havertz has been a big talking point. £65 million, why wouldn't he be? I'd have Curtis Jones ahead of him [not just] because he got a goal [in a 4-2 win over Newcastle], but because he makes things happen in the middle of the park. He gets on the ball, he drives forward, and he's a homegrown player."

Jones, who rose through Liverpool's youth ranks, has been in stellar form since the final stages of last season. He has established himself as a vital member of Jurgen Klopp's squad this term, registering three goals and as many assists in 19 matches across competitions so far.

Arsenal told to sign ex-Chelsea star instead of top transfer target Ivan Toney this month

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Arsenal great Ian Wright shared his two cents on his former team's ongoing pursuit of Brentford striker Ivan Toney. He said (h/t HITC):

"His rise in the Premier League coming from Brentford and scoring goals, all the way to get here... of course, the link is something good for him. I don't think he's somebody who if you look at the goals output that he isn't going to do something at Arsenal, maybe he will. Look at the way he plays for Brentford and the way Arsenal try to play now. Then I am thinking, 'Yeah, I could see him in there'."

Wright also hailed ex-Chelsea and Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke as a brilliant choice for Mikel Arteta's side. The 60-year-old continued:

"But then you could also see a Dominic Solanke in the way he plays. Somebody who has got some pedigree from Chelsea from playing at a young age. Played at Liverpool. Learning his trade. Getting ridiculed for the lack of goals. But look at him now, he is a proper modern centre-forward in everything he does – he is another person they are going to be linked to and probably in and around."

Toney, who will return from his betting-related ban later in January, has been linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea in the recent times. The 27-year-old has bagged 32 goals and registered nine assists in his last 66 Premier League games in the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 campaigns.

Solanke, on the other hand, has been in good form for Bournemouth this term. The 26-year-old Chelsea academy graduate has scored 18 goals and contributed eight assists in his last 52 league appearances.