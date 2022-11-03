"I'd be disappointed to see him land at Planet Hollywood, in Beckham's circus" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential move to Inter Miami should be avoided according to Simon Jordan 

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has told talkSPORT that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi should avoid joining David Beckham's Inter Miami.

Messi, 35, is coming into the final months of his current deal with PSG, which expires next summer.

The Argentine joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer in 2021 and has impressed this season with 12 goals and 14 assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

However, speculation has grown over Messi potentially heading to Major League Soccer to join Inter Miami, owned by Real Madrid legend Beckham.

Jordan does not want to see the PSG forward arrive in the United States, as he describes it as Planet Hollywood.

He said:

“He’s 35 years of age – two-years younger than [Cristiano] Ronaldo. He’s a genius of a footballer and like everything, everything runs its course so I’d be disappointed to see him land at Planet Hollywood, in Beckham’s circus.

Jordan believes that Messi is still at the peak of his powers and is still able to contend in the top European Leagues even at his veteran age:

“This is arguably the world’s greatest player at a stage of his career where he should be able to perform in the elite leagues. So going to America – I don’t know what that says.”

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi at the Inter Miami training facility. Lionel Messi at the Inter Miami training facility. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/pZf4oJu5Zk

PSG's Lionel Messi would follow in the footsteps of Beckham if he arrives in the MLS

The United legend won the MLS Cup in 2012

Beckham became the owner of Miami in 2021 when the former Manchester United winger and Mas Brothers bought out Claure and Son's ownership stakes in the MLS franchise.

He had previously played in the MLS with the LA Galaxy, making 159 appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 42 assists.

The Englishman was the catalyst for an abundance of talent arriving in the States over the years, including the likes of Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney.

Lionel Messi could become the latest blockbuster name to head to the MLS if he were to make the decision to join the Herons.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF



Experience the full in-depth interview with our 2022 MVP, Higuaín as he takes us on a journey through his incredible fútbol career.



Watch Full Interview Here: Gonzalo Higuaín - Our 2022 MVPExperience the full in-depth interview with our 2022 MVP, Higuaín as he takes us on a journey through his incredible fútbol career.Watch Full Interview Here: intermiamicf.co/MiVerdadporGon… Gonzalo Higuaín - Our 2022 MVP 🏆Experience the full in-depth interview with our 2022 MVP, Higuaín as he takes us on a journey through his incredible fútbol career. Watch Full Interview Here: intermiamicf.co/MiVerdadporGon… https://t.co/Hopp2SzwE6

Miami are coached by Beckham's former United teammate Phil Neville and finished sixth in the Eastern Conference with 14 wins, as many defeats and six draws.

The former LA Galaxy captain was asked about speculation linking Messi with a move to the DRV PNK Stadium, to which he replied (via Mirror):

"I've always said I want the best players in our club and playing in our shirt because there's a certain expectation. Unfortunately, sometimes it can be a bad thing. But most of the time it's a good thing."

Poll : 0 votes