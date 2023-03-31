"I’d be f***ing dead! I’d be dead if I had that” - Former Liverpool star says he's happy that he wasn't on mega-money wages of modern players

Former Liverpool star Neil Ruddock recently made an interesting comment about the obnoxious wages of modern Premier League players.

Footballers today get paid an exorbitant amount of money. Ruddock, though, believes it would have been unfathomable for him to be paid that sort of humongous salary.

The 54-year-old, who made 152 appearances for the Reds during his career as a central defender, recently said (via Daily Star):

“If I signed a new contract [now], 300 grand a week, a three-year contract, I’d have a month and I’d go to the gaffer and say, ‘Gaff, this is not for me, I’ve had a think about, it’s not for me...’"

He further added:

“I bet there’s players out there who don’t want to play because football’s hard work. There must be hundreds of players out there taking a fortune."

The former Liverpool star continued:

“The last six months of my Liverpool career was one of the best six months of my life because I was getting 20 grand a week and Saturdays off. Thinking about it, what a six months that was!"

Ruddock further added on the matter:

“There must be hundreds of players that ain’t played 10 games that are multi-millionaires. In 10 years you’ll have players saying, ‘We only got 300 grand a week. How can you survive on that!’ I’d be f***ing dead! I’d be dead if I had that.”

Pointing out the differences between football a few years ago and at the moment, Ruddock brought out an Alan Shearer example, saying:

“Alan Shearer went to Blackburn for £3.5million - they’re on that on a month now, some players, do you know what I mean? Could you see it coming though, even back then? You thought it must stop, it can’t go any madder now than in the mid-90s, but no one could have envisaged what it’s gone to now. But good luck to them, it’s the idiots who pay it.”

Ruddock made 152 appearances for Liverpool and also managed to score 12 goals and provide six assists.

Liverpool are set to take on Manchester City next

Liverpool's first game following the international break is set to be a tough one as the Reds take on Manchester City in a Premier League away clash on Saturday (April 1).

Jurgen Klopp's side are sixth in the Premier League with 42 points on the board from 26 matches.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, are second in the league with 61 points from 27 games. They trail league leaders Arsenal by eight points, having played one game less than the Gunners.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes