"I'd go all out" - Nicky Butt reveals who he would pick as next Manchester United manager 

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has revealed his pick for the Red Devils' next manager.

The Old Trafford outfit are set to appoint a new manager this summer, with Ajax's Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino the frontrunners.

Butt has named the coach he thinks will bring stability to the club and boasts a proven track-record of having Premier League experience.

He told FourFourTwo:

"I’d go all-out to get Mauricio Pochettino as manager. He’s proven in the Premier League, he’s young and enthusiastic, his style of play would suit United and his backroom staff seem switched on. I met him a couple of times at Spurs’ training ground and had lunch. You’d want to play for him."

Having been the odds-on favorite to replace current interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Pochettino has been usurped by ten Hag in the race for the Old Trafford top job.

Fabrizio Romano reports that ten Hag held positive talks with Manchester United and that the thirteen-time Premier League winners were encouraged by his plans for the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon.Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon. 🔴 #MUFC Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. https://t.co/vMTw4iCnCc

FootMercato reports that Pochettino has now held talks with the club, which casts further doubt over his future at PSG.

Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM Info : Mauricio Pochettino a récemment été auditionné par Manchester United, qui cherche un entraîneur pour la saison prochaine.



• Il fait partie des favoris avec Erik ten Hag .



• Pas encore de décision prise par le board mancunien.



footmercato.net/a6983493723958… Info : Mauricio Pochettinoa récemment été auditionné par Manchester United, qui cherche un entraîneur pour la saison prochaine.• Il fait partie des favoris avec Erik ten Hag• Pas encore de décision prise par le board mancunien. 🚨Info : Mauricio Pochettino 🇦🇷 a récemment été auditionné par Manchester United, qui cherche un entraîneur pour la saison prochaine.• Il fait partie des favoris avec Erik ten Hag 🇳🇱.• Pas encore de décision prise par le board mancunien.footmercato.net/a6983493723958…

Mauricio Pochettino set to depart PSG in the summer

L'Equipe (via SportWitness) reports that Pochettino is certain to depart the Parc des Princes this summer.

Following the Parisians' huge capitulation in the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager's future has been under intense speculation.

Reports (via Get France Football News) had emerged that the Argentine was keen to remain in Paris but only under certain conditions.

Pochettino told reporters recently the need for the club to work with his staff more closely. He said in this regard:

"Understanding we need to align our ideas, our project, our methods. There are lots of questions which need to be looked at so that a staff like us and a club like PSG have similar ideas and visions”.

But his wishes of perhaps remaining in charge at PSG seem to be dwindling and Manchester United could offer him the chance to return to the Premier League, where he found success at Tottenham Hotspur.

During his time in charge of the north London side, he led them to the closest they had come to winning the Premier League in the 2015/2016 season.

He took them to the Champions League final in 2018, which ended in a loss to Liverpool, but earned huge acclaim for his transformation of the side.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - Mauricio Pochettino's experience is helping him in the race with Ten Hag for the job of Manchester United manager. The club is in the final stages of conversations with Pochettino & Ten Hag and will make a final decision in the coming weeks. [ - Mauricio Pochettino's experience is helping him in the race with Ten Hag for the job of Manchester United manager. The club is in the final stages of conversations with Pochettino & Ten Hag and will make a final decision in the coming weeks. [ @FabrizioRomano 🚨 - Mauricio Pochettino's experience is helping him in the race with Ten Hag for the job of Manchester United manager. The club is in the final stages of conversations with Pochettino & Ten Hag and will make a final decision in the coming weeks. [@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/lwCxBewhJk

His work with Spurs will encourage Manchester United's board to perhaps lean towards his experience over the risk of putting ten Hag into a new and much more difficult test in the Premier League.

